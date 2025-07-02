Former Premier League striker Lys Mousset leaves Bohs 'by mutual consent'

BOHEMIAN FC HAVE confirmed that Lys Mousset has left the club after six months.

In a social media post on X, the club stated ‘Bohemian FC can today confirm the departure of Lys Mousset by mutual consent. We thank Lys for his efforts at the club over the past six months and wish him all the very best for the future.’

After spending 13 months without a club, the former Sheffield United and Bournemouth striker was a surprise arrival at Dalymount Park and made his debut in the 1-0 league opening win over Shamrock Rovers in the Aviva Stadium.

His only league goal arrived in the away win over Sligo Rovers on 10 May, when he came off the bench to grab the only goal of the game, in what proved to be his final appearance.