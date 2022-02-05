'Andy said, 'If you can't be yourself, there's no point putting on the jersey''

MACK HANSEN SITS down for his first post-match press conference as a fully-fledged Test international, his new Ireland cap sitting proudly on his head.

It was certainly a debut to remember for 23-year-old. A lively presence throughout, Hansen looked full of confidence and provided some moments of real quality in the 29-7 win over Wales.

His smart skip pass played in Connacht teammate Bundee Aki for the opening try and his pace and footwork continuously caused the Welsh defence problems, an encouraging 80 performance capped with the man of the match award.

“I’m just still in shock about everything and I’m just trying to take it all in,” Hansen says. “I’m feeling pretty amazing to be honest.

“I’ve got some family, I think they stayed in Cork watching in on TV or in a bar somewhere, then I had all my friends and family (in Australia) stayed up and watch the game.

Hansen makes a break with Wales' Louis-Rees Zammit in pursuit. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“They couldn’t make the trip over unfortunately but they definitely did everything they could to make it a special week for me as well.

I gave my parents a call, my parents and my brother. Some of my mates, there’s a club back home that show all the matches, and I think they’re out there. I’m staying away from their calls for the time being! It was good to talk to Mum and Dad and my brother Jake to enjoy this experience with them.

“They were just stoked for me, they were proud. They were a bit the same as me, speechless.”

The Connacht wing represents an exciting addition to Andy Farrell’s squad, and the Ireland head coach will be hugely pleased with how seamlessly Hansen slotted into the Ireland backline.

And Hansen explained how ahead of his first Test cap, he took confidence from the way Farrell and the squad approached the game.

He (Farrell) said something to me that really stuck with me, he said, ‘if you can’t be yourself, there’s no point putting on the jersey’. When Andy says something like that it sticks with you. Just go out there and enjoy yourself, that’s all you do at the end of the day.”

Hansen also singled out his Connacht teammates, Bundee Aki and Jack Carty for the role they played over the week, explaining how Aki knew he would be in the squad before Farrell has passed on the news himself.

“One morning, Bundee told me that I was in the squad, but I hadn’t heard anything or seen an email or anything, so I didn’t know if he was serious, it was a bit hard to believe throughout the day.

“Then when the sheet came up and it had my name on it, I was just stoked. I was absolutely stoked to be involved with this team. It was great.

“Bundee has been amazing. He got a lot of videos and stuff sent over from home, so he’s done everything he could to make this week special for me as well.

“As have all the lads, all my Connacht teammates are stoked for me and have all put in a big effort as well. Getting my jersey presented by Bundee and Jack (Carty) was very special for me.”

