'We rely on Mack a lot in terms of his leadership. He's a great pro'

WORD ON THE street is that Mack Hansen is increasingly becoming the king of Connacht.

The 27-year-old has been a key player ever since arriving from Australia in 2021, but it seems that the Ireland international has assumed far more of a leadership role in recent times.

Hansen’s happy-go-lucky demeanour has possibly led to the steelier side of him being overlooked at times. That determined aspect of his personality has become more prominent behind the scenes in Connacht this season. It seems to stem from a fiery desire to see the province improve. We’ve seen that spill out publicly a few times too.

Hansen was given a three-match ban for criticising referee Chris Busby and his match officials after defeat to Leinster earlier this season. He later admitted his ill-advised comments “fell far short of the standards I expect of myself” as he apologised. Hansen’s outburst was not the right way to express his feelings, but it seemed to come from a perspective of trying to further Connacht’s cause.

Last weekend, after the Challenge Cup win over Cardiff, it was put to Hansen by Premier Sports’ Connor Morris that Connacht are “sometimes frustrating to watch” because of the inconsistency in their play.

“Frustrating to watch? Imagine playing for us, mate,” said Hansen before underlining that Connacht haven’t given their fans enough to cheer about this season.

“We just want to make memories for everyone around Connacht, so keep coming out, keep watching us, and we know we can make you guys proud.”

Cian Prendergast is the well-respected captain of the province. Hansen is a well-trusted lieutenant. He is said to be one of the key upholders of standards at Connacht training and we’ve heard Hansen’s demanding side over the ref mic recently.

Advertisement

Hansen with supporters in Castlebar. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

After Connacht played their way into trouble against 13-man Munster in Castlebar a couple of weekends ago, ending up behind their own tryline, Hansen scolded out-half JJ Hanrahan.

“There’s no one in the f**king backfield, just kick it,” said Hansen with some feeling.

It was only a snippet but this kind of dressing down isn’t something most people would associate with Hansen. He is a popular figure in the Connacht dressing room and it’s not like he is bawling people out of it regularly.

Indeed, it seems that Hansen has increasingly found a good blend between the wackier, laidback side of his personality and the demanding one.

“He’s a unique character and the game needs unique characters like Mack Hansen, but it shouldn’t cloud how well prepared he is every week,” says Connacht coach Colm Tucker, who is currently leading the team with Pete Wilkins on sick leave.

“He is a great voice around the dressing room both in terms of driving a culture, in terms of driving fun and enjoyment, but also in terms of driving work-rate.

“Like, he’d be one of the hardest working players for us off the field this week. So when he shows up in certain areas on the pitch, it’s not by accident.

“At the same time, there’s instinct but he knows the game very well and his communication is actually very, very good.

“He actually wrapped up the session for us early on, so we rely on him a lot in terms of his leadership as well. Some of how he carries on and his attitude around the place would lend for that not to be the case but we’ve got a very, very good professional there.”

Hansen with wing Shayne Bolton. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Every young player benefits from having good role models and Connacht’s emerging prospects can absorb things from Ireland internationals in Hansen, Bundee Aki, Finlay Bealham, Prendergast, and Caolin Blade.

“You learn so much from your peers. Attitude and how you prepare is infectious, and I often say that leadership starts with yourself as well,” says Tucker.

“They understand what it takes to perform at the very, very top level, so it’s important for us that they do this, that they come to Connacht Rugby and show the same level of preparation and that infects the rest of the squad.

“We rely on them for that but also we demand that they give us the same level and in fairness all the guys do. They’re very, very important for us.”

As well as providing ever-growing leadership, Hansen remains one of Connacht’s best players on the pitch.

He has played most of his rugby on the right wing but Hansen’s two most recent starts have come at fullback. The number 15 shirt clearly fits well.

“He’s one of our x-factor players, he has great quality and being at fullback allows him to roam around and get on the ball which he’s so effective at,” says Tucker.

“What you don’t appreciate with Mack sometimes is his off-the-ball work, the quality of his backfield comms and how he moves off the ball to get into those positions. You don’t necessarily see that on TV.

“While he has the quality and x-factor, it’s also his work-rate and how he shows up for the team every week.

“The quality of his training is brilliant. He’s such a great character, so unique, but he’s a great pro as well, which sets him up to be successful every week.”