Connacht move to extend contract of recent Ireland call-up Hansen

CONNACHT ARE IN the process of extending Mack Hansen’s contract at the Sportsground after his sensational start to life in Galway has him on the cusp of his Irish debut.

The 23-year old Australian, whose mother hails from Cork, has scored six tries in nine appearances so far for Connacht. His displays earned him a call-up to Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad andAndy Friend is keen to extend his contract beyond the summer of 2023.

“He’s quickly become an important part of our team and definitely there have been conversations around his desire to want to stay here longer,” said Friend.

Hansen, who is also from Friend’s Canberra hometown, could follow in the footsteps of Finlay Bealham, another native that Australian city, and be capped for Ireland and continue a trend which began in the professional era with Matt Mostyn from Sydney being capped for Ireland.

Friend, whose quarter of a century coaching around the world has included the Brumbies and the Aussie sevens, said when players are capped abroad it can be viewed as a lost opportunity by the Wallabies or just good luck to the guy for making it elsewhere.

“I reckon it is a bit of both. There is definitely a ‘good on you mate, well done. You’ve gone and done that’ but there also has to be a bit of reflection and ‘did we miss something here’. But because of our climate I do believe and our culture, as a kid everyone is playing something so there is a lot of talent there, and sometimes talent gets overlooked and there are avenues and opportunities for people. Good on them for taking it, and if they are brave enough to take it and they get rewarded, then good on them.”

Friend knew Hansen had talent but readily admits he’s taken back by his immediate impact, although he knew he had nabbed a special one with a try the winger scored against the Bulls in October, when he crowned his home debut with a score which started on his own ten-metre line.

“I honestly didn’t think it would happen that quickly. As soon as he scored that Bulls try I went ‘wow.’ I knew he was good but I hadn’t seen that. I just thought the way he glided under that ball, the way he moved with that ball was mesmerising. It was brilliant and ever since then he grew another leg after that and every time he was touching the footie he was doing something special with it,” said Friend.