Mack Hansen handed debut as Connacht head to Wales for URC opener

Mack Hansen will make his first competitive appearance for Connacht against Cardiff tomorrow night.

Mack Hansen will make his first competitive appearance for Connacht against Cardiff tomorrow night.

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Andy Friend has unveiled his side for tomorrow night’s United Rugby Championship opener against Cardiff at the Arms Park [KO 7.35pm, TG4].

The starting XV includes debutant Mack Hansen. The Irish-qualified Aussie has been selected on the wing for his first competitive appearance since his summer arrival.

There’s also a return to competitive action for Tom Farrell, who starts at centre after recovering from a knee injury sustained last November.

A second Connacht debutant could be set to feature from the bench, with young scrum-half Hubert Gilvarry included among the replacements.

“It’s been a really productive pre-season campaign so we’re all really looking forward to this URC opener,” Friend said ahead of the trip to Wales.

“It’s a difficult opening game as Cardiff are always a formidable outfit, especially at home, but we’ve prepared in the right way and are confident we can put in a really strong performance.

“Mack Hansen has been very impressive since arriving so fully deserves his first start, and in Hubert Gilvarry we have another Connacht native ready to make his debut if called upon. I know his inclusion in the matchday 23 will be a very proud day for all at Sligo RFC and Sligo Grammar School.”

The home side will give a debut to experienced Wales international Rhys Priestland, who’s selected at out-half following his move from Bath.

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young said: “It’s hugely important, but no less important for Connacht. Playing at home puts in a bit of added pressure. There’s added pressure to get a result because the first block of games is all about building points.

“You want to win games but you want to sit back after the five games and be happy with your point accumulation. We’ve got four out of five games at home so it’s a hugely important start for us and we need to pick up as many points as possible.

Get exclusive

rugby analysis Access members-only podcasts, analysis and insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella Become a Member

“I’ve got huge respect for Connacht. They play a great brand of rugby and if we’re not at our best then we’ll lose. It’s as simple as that. But we’re confident that if we bring our A-game then we’ll come away with the result. It will be tough but we can come away with the result.”

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. John Porch

13. Tom Farrell

12. Tom Daly

11. Mack Hansen

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Matthew Burke

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Oisin Dowling

5. Ultan Dillane

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Conor Oliver

8. Jarrad Butler (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Niall Murray

20. Paul Boyle

21. Hubert Gilvarry

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Sammy Arnold

Cardiff:

15. Hallam Amos

14. Owen Lane

13. Rey Lee-Lo

12. Willis Halaholo

11. Jason Harries

10. Rhys Priestland

9. Lloyd Williams

1. Corey Domachowski

2. Kirby Myhill

3. Dmitri Arhip

4. Seb Davies

5. Matthew Screech

6. Josh Turnbull (captain)

7. Ellis Jenkins

8. James Ratti

Replacements: