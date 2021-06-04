Madigan at out-half among seven changes for Ulster's final game of the season

SOMEWHAT DEPLETED BY injuries and the positive Covid-19 cases that forced the cancellation of last weekend’s game against Scarlets, the Ulster team for tomorrow’s meeting with Edinburgh has been unveiled by head coach Dan McFarland.

In their final game of the 2020-21 season, the northern province will face the Scottish side in a Rainbow Cup fixture at Murrayfield [KO 5.15pm, Eir Sport 2].

McFarland’s side, captained by British & Irish Lions lock Iain Henderson, shows seven changes from the one that started in the defeat to Leinster at the RDS last time out.

Ian Madigan comes in at out-half to replace Billy Burns, while the other two changes among the backs see Rob Lyttle and Matt Faddes replace Jacob Stockdale and Rob Baloucoune.

Kyle McCall and Adam McBurney are selected in the front row, with Eric O’Sullivan and Rob Herring missing out. Alan O’Connor replaces Sam Carter as Henderson’s second-row partner. Marcus Rea starts in the back row in place of Sean Reidy.

Ulster:

15. Rob Lyttle

14. Matt Faddes

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Craig Gilroy

10. Ian Madigan

9. David Shanahan

1. Kyle McCall

2. Adam McBurney

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (captain)

6. Matty Rea

7. Marcus Rea

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Greg Jones

21. Alby Mathewson

22. Billy Burns

23. Michael Lowry

Edinburgh:

15. Harry Paterson

14. Eroni Sau

13. James Johnstone

12. George Taylor

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Blair Kinghorn

9. Charlie Shiel

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

1. Boan Venter

2. Patrick Harrison

3. WP Nel

4. Marshall Sykes

5. Ben Toolis

6. Jamie Ritchie (captain)

7. Hamish Watson

8. Ben Muncaster

Replacements:

16. Mike Willemse

17. Pierre Schoeman

18. Simon Berghan

19. Mesu Kunavula

20. Harri Morris

21. Henry Pyrgos

22. Nathan Chamberlain

23. Cammy Hutchison