Friday 4 June 2021
Madigan at out-half among seven changes for Ulster's final game of the season

Dan McFarland’s side face Edinburgh tomorrow.

By Paul Dollery Friday 4 Jun 2021, 12:45 PM
Ulster's Ian Madigan.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SOMEWHAT DEPLETED BY injuries and the positive Covid-19 cases that forced the cancellation of last weekend’s game against Scarlets, the Ulster team for tomorrow’s meeting with Edinburgh has been unveiled by head coach Dan McFarland.

In their final game of the 2020-21 season, the northern province will face the Scottish side in a Rainbow Cup fixture at Murrayfield [KO 5.15pm, Eir Sport 2].

McFarland’s side, captained by British & Irish Lions lock Iain Henderson, shows seven changes from the one that started in the defeat to Leinster at the RDS last time out.

Ian Madigan comes in at out-half to replace Billy Burns, while the other two changes among the backs see Rob Lyttle and Matt Faddes replace Jacob Stockdale and Rob Baloucoune.

Kyle McCall and Adam McBurney are selected in the front row, with Eric O’Sullivan and Rob Herring missing out. Alan O’Connor replaces Sam Carter as Henderson’s second-row partner. Marcus Rea starts in the back row in place of Sean Reidy.

Ulster:

15. Rob Lyttle
14. Matt Faddes
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Craig Gilroy
10. Ian Madigan
9. David Shanahan

1. Kyle McCall
2. Adam McBurney
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (captain)
6. Matty Rea
7. Marcus Rea
8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Andrew Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Greg Jones
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Billy Burns
23. Michael Lowry

Edinburgh:

15. Harry Paterson
14. Eroni Sau
13. James Johnstone
12. George Taylor
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Blair Kinghorn
9. Charlie Shiel

1. Boan Venter
2. Patrick Harrison
3. WP Nel
4. Marshall Sykes
5. Ben Toolis
6. Jamie Ritchie (captain)
7. Hamish Watson
8. Ben Muncaster

Replacements:

16. Mike Willemse
17. Pierre Schoeman
18. Simon Berghan
19. Mesu Kunavula
20. Harri Morris
21. Henry Pyrgos
22. Nathan Chamberlain
23. Cammy Hutchison

