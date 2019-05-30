Ireland's Stephanie Meadow gets off to rocky start at US Open

Irish duo Leona Maguire (left) and Stephanie Meadow are both in action at the US Open.

STEPHANIE MEADOW ENDURED a difficult final nine holes at the US Open in Charleston this evening, sliding down the leaderboard as she posted an opening round of 74.

The 2016 Irish Olympian failed to build on her recent momentum, a final round 67 at Kingsmill River Course on Sunday, but began steadily in South Carolina.

Just a solitary blemish on the 13th hole saw her pick up her only bogey in her opening nine holes before things began to become a little tougher around the turn.

Dropped shots on the first and third holes stifled her hopes of putting any gloss on her opening round.

Another bogey on the sixth looked to have sealed a miserable opening 18 of the tournament, but Meadow battled back and birdied the last to head into Friday’s second round on a positive note and +3.

Ireland's Stephanie Meadow endured a tough opening round on Thursday at the Country Club of Charleston. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The 27-year-old will need to draw on the memories of 2014 – when she secured a third-placed finish at the US Open behind runner-up Stacy Lewis and winner, Michelle Wie – if she is to stage an unlikely comeback.

Japan’s Mamiko Higa leads the way on -6, one shot clear of Germany’s Esther Henseleit.

You can keep up to date with the full leaderboard here.

Leona Maguire has just teed off in her opening round.

