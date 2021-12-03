Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 3 December 2021
Advertisement

It was the right time for me to leave Manchester United, says Michael Carrick

The former midfielder stepped down as a coach at Old Trafford after overseeing the 3-2 win over Arsenal.

By Press Association Friday 3 Dec 2021, 8:15 AM
30 minutes ago 1,014 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5619239

MICHAEL CARRICK STEPPED down as first-team coach and ended his long association with Manchester United after overseeing Thursday’s thrilling victory against Arsenal as caretaker manager.

Signed from Tottenham in 2006, the midfielder won a Champions League and five Premier League titles during a medal-laden playing career with the Old Trafford giants.

Carrick joined Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff after retiring in 2018 and then worked under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who he stepped in for following the Norwegian’s exit last month.

2.64088619 Ralf Rangnick watched from the stands as Manchester United beat Arsenal.

The 40-year-old oversaw the 2-0 Champions League victory at Villarreal and 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea, before beating Arsenal 3-2 at a rocking Old Trafford.

Thursday’s match proved his last as a United employee, with the club announcing immediately after the game that Carrick had stepped down ahead of interim boss Ralf Rangnick taking charge.

“It’s 15 and a half years I’ve been here now and it literally takes over your life,” the departing first-team coach said. “It should do as well.

“I’ve dedicated everything I could possibly do as a player and then obviously as a coach.

“I promised my family when I was playing that after I’d finished playing, because you put so much into it, that I’d retire and we’d have a bit of time together. It never happened, I came straight into coaching.

“Just in kind of recent days, it’s just that feeling that the timing’s right, it feels right.

“It’s not been easy to make the decision in that respect but in terms of family and how I feel right now I’m really content and happy and looking forward to what’s ahead.

“It’s a rollercoaster, it’s been amazing. I’ve had incredible memories, some special nights.

“Tonight was obviously special but tonight wasn’t about me. It was the players and the fans, experiencing them type of nights which we should do.”

United fell behind to a bizarre Emile Smith Rowe goal on Thursday, before Bruno Fernandes levelled and Cristiano Ronaldo put the hosts ahead.

Martin Odegaard levelled before Carrick’s former team-mate Ronaldo wrapped up a thrilling 3-2 victory from the spot in front of watching Rangnick.

Asked when he informed players and staff, the caretaker boss said: “I told the coaches, the immediate first-team coaches, today at around lunchtime and then I told the players straight after the game.

“I didn’t want anything to be about me today. It was all about the players and getting the right result.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I told them straight after the game in the changing room. It was emotional obviously, probably caught them off guard a little bit, but it’s a terrific group of players and I’m sure they’ll go onto great things.

“I’ll be supporting them. I’m not going anywhere, I’m still here, I’ll be supporting them home and away.

“My son is driving me mad to take him to an away game again. I’ve told the players I’ll be right behind them.”

Carrick made 464 appearances for United and leaves as a club great, with football director John Murtough praising his impact as midfielder and then coach.

“He will always be known as one of the finest midfielders in the history of Manchester United, and, more recently, as an excellent coach who has worked tirelessly under two managers to help develop the strong squad which Ralf will now take charge of,” he said.

“We are grateful for the steady leadership Michael has shown through this period of managerial transition, and, while he is now stepping away from day-to-day involvement, he will always be welcome back as a legend of the club.”

Reacting on Friday morning, United great Gary Neville said: “I’ve just seen the Michael Carrick news . Feels like the right call to get out and furrow his own path. A great player and a fantastic person. Congratulations on a great Manchester United career.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie