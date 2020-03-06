This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mako Vunipola: exiled by England, selected for Saracens

The prop who travelled home via Hong Kong this week has been picked to play for Saracens tomorrow just days after England considered him too much of a health risk to go into their camp.

By Garry Doyle Friday 6 Mar 2020, 12:32 PM
1 hour ago 2,249 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5035913
Mako is free to play for Saracens tomorrow.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO
Mako is free to play for Saracens tomorrow.
Mako is free to play for Saracens tomorrow.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

MAKO VUNIPOLA HAS been named in the Saracens team to play against Leicester tomorrow, just days after England told him not to come into their camp, over fears surrounding the Coronavirus.

Vunipola returned home to England from Tonga via Hong Kong last week, and as a result, the RFU’s medical team took the precautionary measure of asking him not to come into their camp.

This follows guidelines from UK medical experts who suggest people who have travelled from Hong Kong should self-isolate if they are showing flu-like symptoms. Saracens have tested Vunipola all week and he is symptom free.

Tomorrow’s game, against the Tigers, will be his first for the club in two months.

England assistant coach, Steve Borthwick, told the BBC: “Our medical team looks at our team environment, not other people’s.

“Mako didn’t come into camp on the advice of our medical team, who looked into the situation closely and as a precaution they advised us that the best thing for our environment was for him not to come in.”

Vunipola, however, is one of nine changes to a Saracens side for tomorrow’s game against Leicester.

Saracens: Gallagher; Segun, Morris, Barritt (capt), Lewington; Manu Vunipola, Wigglesworth; Mako Vunipola, Woolstencroft, Koch; Skelton, Kpoku, Isiekwe, Reffell, Clark.

