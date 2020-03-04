Virus fears scare England off Mako but Saracens have him back training already

MAKO VUNIPOLA IS in the middle of a bizarre club versus country saga with the England prop prevented from training with the national team but free to play for Saracens.

The issue stems from Vunipola’s travel itinerary. After attending an urgent family matter in Tonga, Vunipola travelled back to London via Hong Kong along with his brother and fellow English international, Billy.

Upon hearing this, the England camp asked Vunipola to self-isolate, telling him not to join up with the remainder of the squad.

That seemed to be the end of the issue until Saracens, not for the first time, decided to do things their way. They tested both Vunipola brothers, noted they were showing no medical symptoms, and have allowed them to return to their camp. Mako even trained with Saracens last night.

A Saracens statement read: “Travellers returning from Hong Kong are not currently subject to mandatory quarantine or self-isolation unless they become symptomatic.

Neither Billy or Mako have displayed symptoms of the Coronavirus and on their return to London were assessed by the club’s medical staff. The duo have been around the Saracens environment for the past couple of days, with the latter available for selection this weekend.”

So instead of facing Wales at Twickenham, Mako Vunipola will be scrummaging against Leicester in the Premiership. Billy is currently recovering from injury.