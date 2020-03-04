This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Virus fears scare England off Mako but Saracens have him back training already

Mako Vunipola was told to self-isolate by England after travelling through Hong Kong this week. He will play for Saracens on Saturday.

By Garry Doyle Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 9:00 AM
58 minutes ago 1,211 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5032385
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

MAKO VUNIPOLA IS in the middle of a bizarre club versus country saga with the England prop prevented from training with the national team but free to play for Saracens.

The issue stems from Vunipola’s travel itinerary. After attending an urgent family matter in Tonga, Vunipola travelled back to London via Hong Kong along with his brother and fellow English international, Billy.

Upon hearing this, the England camp asked Vunipola to self-isolate, telling him not to join up with the remainder of the squad.

That seemed to be the end of the issue until Saracens, not for the first time, decided to do things their way. They tested both Vunipola brothers, noted they were showing no medical symptoms, and have allowed them to return to their camp. Mako even trained with Saracens last night.

A Saracens statement read: “Travellers returning from Hong Kong are not currently subject to mandatory quarantine or self-isolation unless they become symptomatic.

Neither Billy or Mako have displayed symptoms of the Coronavirus and on their return to London were assessed by the club’s medical staff. The duo have been around the Saracens environment for the past couple of days, with the latter available for selection this weekend.”

So instead of facing Wales at Twickenham, Mako Vunipola will be scrummaging against Leicester in the Premiership. Billy is currently recovering from injury.

Mako Vunipola is not in the camp on medical grounds,” an England spokesman said yesterday. “He is not sick but it is a precaution.”

