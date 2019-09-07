This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 7 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Blow for England as Vunipola and Nowell look set to miss at least two World Cup games

The Saracens forward has a hamstring injury while the Exeter Chiefs player has been dealing with an ankle injury and appendicitis.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Sep 2019, 11:03 AM
1 hour ago 3,276 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4799788
Eddie Jones may have some selection headaches for his side's opening World Cup games.
Image: Richard Sellers
Eddie Jones may have some selection headaches for his side's opening World Cup games.
Eddie Jones may have some selection headaches for his side's opening World Cup games.
Image: Richard Sellers

MAKO VUNIPOLA WILL miss at least the first two of England’s games at the Rugby World Cup, coach Eddie Jones has confirmed.

Prop Vunipola suffered a setback in his hamstring injury and was absent as England defeated Italy 37-0 at St James’ Park on Friday in their final warm-up match ahead of the tournament in Japan.

Jones’ men led 9-0 at half-time thanks to a trio of Owen Farrell penalties, but Ben Youngs, Joe Marchant, Ellis Genge and Anthony Watson touched down in the second half as Italy were put to the sword in Newcastle.

England next face Tonga in their opening Pool C game in Sapporo on September 22 and take on United States four days later, meaning Saracens forward Vunipola is expected to return against either Argentina or France.

“He’s probably going to be right for the third or fourth game,” said Jones.

“He just had a little scar tissue which was impairing his movement. But that’s all been fixed. He’s progressing really well now.”

On whether he was worried about taking an injured Vunipola to the World Cup, Jones added: “No, not at all. He’s a very important player for us.

“We feel that he’s going to be ready to contribute in the World Cup. We’ve got two looseheads with us who are in great form, one who can play tighthead, so we’ve got three tightheads as well.

“We’re confident that he’ll make a great contribution for us.”

Exeter Chiefs wing Jack Nowell will also miss England’s first two World Cup games after dealing with an ankle injury and appendicitis.

“Jack Nowell is probably in the same category [as Vunipola],” Jones added. “They are important players for us, so we are prepared to be patient with them.” 

Murray Kinsella, Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman make the case for Ireland winning… and tanking at the Rugby World Cup, as we gear up for Wales again: 


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie