World Cup worry for England as Vunipola ruled out for at least three months

The 28-year-old loosehead picked up a hamstring injury against Leinster last weekend.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 17 May 2019, 10:52 AM
1 hour ago 1,510 Views 7 Comments
ENGLAND BOSS EDDIE Jones has been handed a World Cup worry with news that Saracens loosehead prop Mako Vunipola will be sidelined for at least three months.

28-year-old Vunipola tore his hamstring in Saracens’ Champions Cup final win over Leinster last weekend, forcing him off in the first half of the 20-10 victory in Newcastle.

Saracens say Vunipola will require surgery and that he will take “a minimum of three months to recover.”

Mako Vunipola and George Kruis Vunipola is a key player for England. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

An optimistic three-month recovery timeframe would see Vunipola return in mid-August.

England’s World Cup warm-up games begin on 11 August against Wales, meaning Vunipola will definitely miss at least the start of the four-fixture schedule that also includes another clash with Wales, as well as meetings with Ireland and Italy.

Although a three-month timeframe would mean Vunipola being fit in time for involvement in the World Cup in Japan, which kicks off for England against Tonga on 22 September, the prop’s injury is a major concern for Jones.

The head coach will be keen to have his first-choice loosehead fit and firing before the tournament gets underway, but this long-term hamstring injury looks like preventing Vunipola from getting through an ideal build-up.

Vunipola will definitely miss the Premiership run-in with Saracens, who have qualified for a home semi-final, while the club has also confirmed that tighthead prop Titi Lamositele’s season is over after he suffered an ankle injury against Leinster.

