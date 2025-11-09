The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Man arrested following Ballyhale Shamrocks v Kilcormac-Killoughey club hurling clash
A MAN HAS been arrested and charged following the Leinster club SHC quarter-final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Kilcormac-Killoughey.
Fractious scenes marred the end of Sunday afternoon’s game at Nowlan Park, which Ballyhale won by 1-18 to 0-25.
A statement issued by Gardaí to The 42 confirmed that a man was arrested in relation to a “public order incident” and has been charged.
The full statement reads: “Gardaí have arrested a man (aged in his 40’s) following a public order incident at a Kilkenny sports ground this afternoon, Sunday 9 November 2025.
“He has since been charged, and is scheduled to appear before the courts at a later date.
“As this is now before the courts, there is no further information available at this time.
“Investigations are ongoing.”
Additional reporting by Emma Hickey of The Journal
