Man arrested following Ballyhale Shamrocks v Kilcormac-Killoughey club hurling clash

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged following the Leinster club SHC quarter-final between Ballyhale Shamrocks and Kilcormac-Killoughey.

Fractious scenes marred the end of Sunday afternoon’s game at Nowlan Park, which Ballyhale won by 1-18 to 0-25.

A statement issued by Gardaí to The 42 confirmed that a man was arrested in relation to a “public order incident” and has been charged.

The full statement reads: “Gardaí have arrested a man (aged in his 40’s) following a public order incident at a Kilkenny sports ground this afternoon, Sunday 9 November 2025.

“He has since been charged, and is scheduled to appear before the courts at a later date.

“As this is now before the courts, there is no further information available at this time.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Additional reporting by Emma Hickey of The Journal