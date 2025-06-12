Advertisement
Man City agree €14 million deal for Norwegian starlet who made his debut at 15

Sverre Nypan is the latest new signing after Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli joined amid a busy summer.
11.40pm, 12 Jun 2025

MANCHESTER CITY have agreed a fee of £12.5 million (€14.7 million) with Rosenborg for teenager Sverre Nypan, the PA news agency understands.

The 18-year-old midfielder’s arrival would follow those of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijani Reijnders and Marcus Bettinelli in a busy summer at the Etihad Stadium.

Personal terms are still to be finalised, and it is expected, if the deal is completed, that Nypan would be sent out on loan to gain experience.

Nypan made his first-team debut at Rosenborg at the age of 15 and is a Norway U21 international.

