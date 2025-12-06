More Stories
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola greets Manchester City's Erling Haaland as he leaves the pitch. Alamy Stock Photo
Man City close in on Arsenal, Chelsea left frustrated

Meanwhile, Tottenham picked up their first league win at home since the opening day.
4.59pm, 6 Dec 2025
3

Premier League 3pm results on Saturday:

  • Bournemouth 0-0 Chelsea
  • Everton 3-0 Nottingham Forest
  • Man City 3-0 Sunderland
  • Newcastle 2-1 Burnley
  • Tottenham 2-0 Brentford

MAN CITY BEAT Sunderland 3-0 in the Premier League today, to cut the gap with leaders Arsenal to two points.

Pep Guardiola’s side took full advantage of the Gunners’ defeat earlier on Saturday with a routine 3-0 win over Sunderland.

On a rare shot-shy day for Erling Haaland, City’s centre-backs led the way as Ruben Dias blasted into the top corner from distance before Josko Gvardiol headed in a second before half-time.

Phil Foden scored for the fifth time in three games to round off the scoring in the second half.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s title challenge is fading fast after three games without a win.

Cole Palmer’s return to the starting line-up for the first time since September could not inspire the Blues as they were held 0-0 at Bournemouth to sit eight points off the lead in fourth.

Tottenham eased the pressure on Thomas Frank with their first home league win since the opening day of the season, against his former club Brentford.

Spurs were winless in five games in all competitions, but moved back into the top half with a 2-0 win courtesy of first-half goals from Richarlison and Xavi Simons.

Newcastle continued their upward trajectory with a 2-1 win over 10-man Burnley to climb up to 10th.

Bruno Guimaraes opened the scoring directly from a corner before Anthony Gordon added a second from the penalty spot after Lucas Pires saw red for the visitors.

Sean Dyche’s return to Everton as Nottingham Forest boss ended in a 3-0 defeat.

Nikola Milenkovic’s own goal opened the scoring before Thierno Barry’s first Everton goal, and a late third from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall lifted the Toffees up to fifth.

Liverpool are aiming to halt their slide down the table later when they travel to Leeds, who beat Chelsea 3-1 in midweek to climb out of the relegation zone.

– © AFP 2025 

