This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 25 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Campbell and Toland feature as Man City advance to last 16 of Women's Champions League

City enjoyed a comfortable 4-0 win tonight.

By The42 Team Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 9:05 PM
2 minutes ago 11 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4825081
Manchester Citys Megan Campbell in action tonight.
Image: Anthony Devlin
Manchester Citys Megan Campbell in action tonight.
Manchester Citys Megan Campbell in action tonight.
Image: Anthony Devlin

MANCHESTER CITY ROMPED to an easy 4-0 victory over Lugano in tonight’s Women’s Champions League Round of 32 second leg tie at the Academy Stadium.

City, who had Irish internationals Tyler Toland and Megan Campbell in their starting team, progressed past the Swiss league runners-up 11-1 on aggregate.

Janine Beckie grabbed a hat-trick for the hosts, while Pauline Bremer bagged the fourth goal.

Nick Cushing’s side now advance into the last 16 where they are likely to be joined by Arsenal who have Republic of Ireland stars Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn in their ranks.

The Gunners face Fiorentina tomorrow night and lead 4-0 after the first leg. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie