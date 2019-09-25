Campbell and Toland feature as Man City advance to last 16 of Women's Champions League

MANCHESTER CITY ROMPED to an easy 4-0 victory over Lugano in tonight’s Women’s Champions League Round of 32 second leg tie at the Academy Stadium.

City, who had Irish internationals Tyler Toland and Megan Campbell in their starting team, progressed past the Swiss league runners-up 11-1 on aggregate.

Janine Beckie grabbed a hat-trick for the hosts, while Pauline Bremer bagged the fourth goal.

Nick Cushing’s side now advance into the last 16 where they are likely to be joined by Arsenal who have Republic of Ireland stars Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn in their ranks.

The Gunners face Fiorentina tomorrow night and lead 4-0 after the first leg.

