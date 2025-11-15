Hemp heroics as City thump United in Manchester derby

Manchester City 3

Manchester United 0

MANCHESTER CITY THUMPED Manchester United in this afternoon’s derby at the Etihad Stadium to extend their lead atop the Women’s Super League table.

Rebecca Knaak, Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw and Lauren Hemp scored first-half goals to swing the Manchester derby in favour of the Sky Blues.

Knaak headed home in the 26th minute, Shaw went from provider to scorer in the 43rd and Hemp sealed a statement victory with a stunning long-range strike in first-half injury-time:

City now lead Chelsea by four points at the top of the table, with the six in a row champions facing struggling Liverpool tomorrow.

United are third, three points adrift of Chelsea, with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur fourth and fifth respectively, level on 15 points ahead of tomorrow’s North London Derby.

Elsewhere, Irish international Saoirse Noonan continued her hot scoring streak with her eighth goal in eight games for Celtic last night.

The Hoops fell to a 3-2 defeat to Rangers in the Old Firm at Ibrox, however.