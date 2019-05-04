Mixed fortunes for Irish duo as City come out on top in FA Cup final at Wembley

THERE WAS IRISH representation on both sides but there could only be one winner in this afternoon’s Women’s FA Cup final, and that was Megan Campbell and Manchester City.

The Blues were 3-0 winners over Leanne Kiernan’s West Ham in front of 43,264 at Wembley Stadium, but it really was a game of two halves after a cagey first period.

Keira Walsh gave City the lead in the 52nd minute, before Player of the Match Georgia Stanway doubled their lead with 10 minutes remaining and Lauren Hemp sealed the deal as the full-time whistle neared.

Both Campbell and Kiernan were held in reserve, but the latter was sprung from the bench with 64 minutes on the clock — and had immediate impact.

Just 1-0 down at the time, the lively Cavan star sparked life to the contest and inspired her tiring West Ham side, who in their debut season as a professional outfit in the Women’s Super League [WSL] were playing in their first-ever FA Cup final.

Leanne Kiernan came off the bench for West Ham. Source: EMPICS Sport

20-year-old Kiernan worked tirelessly from her introduction but perhaps the highlight came in the 71st minute as her remarkable pace saw her dart up the field from deep, teeing up Alisa Lehmann but the Swiss attacker’s tired effort fell short.

Not only was there heartbreak for the Hammers, organisers will be disappointed with today’s attendance not surpassing last year’s record crowd of 45,423 despite the fact that 52,000 tickets were sold mid-week.

Unbeaten in domestic competitions so far this season, City retained the FA Cup, which they last — and first — won in 2017. Chelsea were winners last year.

Drogheda native Campbell starred on that occasion shortly after returning from injury, but the defender has suffered more cruel fate since then as she finds her feet once again.

Source: Man City Women.

An unused substitute today, the 25-year-old has battled back from the brink after a nightmare few years with injury.

She recently returned from a 16-month long ACL nightmare, which came after a serious ankle she sustained in 2016. Campbell and Man City finish the 2018/19 season with an FA Cup and League Cup double, with one league game left to play.

Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn’s Arsenal sealed the title last weekend.

