Man detained after car collides with pedestrians during Liverpool's Premier League victory parade

A MAN HAS been detained after a car collided with a number of pedestrians in Liverpool city centre during Liverpool FC’s league victory parade.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of the city throughout the day to celebrate the football club winning the Premier League title.

Merseyside Police said they were alerted to the incident at around 6pm “following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street”.

The police force said the car stopped at the scene, and a male was detained.

“We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre,” Merseyside police said shortly before 8pm this evening.

“We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area. Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.”

Police asked the public “not to share distressing content online” but to send the footage or information directly to them.

Footage showed police cordons in place around the heavily littered road, with a large police presence, ambulances and a fire engine also at the scene.

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said their priority "is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible". Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

People were injured in the incident, with images capturing someone being taken away on a stretcher and a man walking with his arm around a police officer for support.

The number of people injured in the incident remains unclear.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has described the scenes as “appalling”.

“My thoughts are with all those injured or affected,” he said.

“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.

“I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: “NWAS is supporting an incident in Liverpool city centre, following reports of a road traffic collision.

“We are currently assessing the situation and working with other members of the emergency services. Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

A spokesman for Liverpool City Council said: “We are currently liaising with Merseyside Police regarding an incident on Water Street in the city centre.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris said that officials in the Department of Foreign Affairs are keeping him up to date on the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the people of Liverpool this evening,” he said in a post to X. “This was supposed to be a night of celebration for this city and Liverpool fans.

“Instead, we are witnessing some devastating scenes unfold.”

Eyewitness accounts

Harry Rashid, 48, from Solihull, was at the parade with his wife and two young daughters when he witnessed the collision.

He said: “It happened about 10 feet away from us. We were just in a crowd, and we had no control over where we would be, because it was a very narrow street.

“The vehicle came to our right. It emerged from just right next to an ambulance, which was parked up. This grey people carrier just pulled up from the right and just rammed into all the people at the side of us.

“It was travelling south, down Water Street, straight towards the Strand, which is where the docks are.

“It was extremely fast. Initially, we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of a car.

Mr Rashid described how crowds began trying to smash the car windows: “Then he stalled for a few seconds, probably about 10 seconds. Then the crowd that was a bit further back started rushing at him, trying to smash his windows.

“But then he put his foot down again and just ploughed through the rest of them, he just kept going.

“It was horrible. And you could hear the bumps as he was going over the people.

“Then my daughter started screaming, and there were people on the ground.

“It looked clearly deliberate.

“They were just innocent people, just fans going to enjoy the parade. There were hundreds and thousands of us there because this is probably the busiest part of Liverpool.”

“We were shocked, couldn’t believe it.”

Emergency services arrived at the scene “within seconds”, he said.

Mr Rashid said: “Ambulances were already there. There was one right next to where this occurred, so there was a paramedic inside there.

“But then they started arriving within seconds, they’re all trying to get to the crowd and negotiate the crowd, which is very difficult to do, you see, because there’s that many people, they constantly been trying to move.

“I just wanted my kids to get off the road, regardless because I couldn’t trust whether there’s a follow-up attack or something like that. Because you are just exposed there on the pavement.

“I saw people lying on the ground, people unconscious.

“It was horrendous. So horrendous.”

Liverpool FC held an open-top bus parade to celebrate its Premier League triumph, with fans lining the streets along the 10-mile route.

Liverpool city councillor John Hughes estimated over one million people were attending.

Written by Press Association and posted on TheJournal.ie