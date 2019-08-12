This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals?

Kerry pair Stephen O’Brien and David Moran, and Dublin star Con O’Callaghan all got the nod.

By Emma Duffy Monday 12 Aug 2019, 10:00 AM
By Emma Duffy Monday 12 Aug 2019, 10:00 AM
kerry dub Stephen O'Brien, Con O'Calllaghan and David Moran all bagged individual gongs.

AND THEN THERE were two.

Five in-a-row chasing Dublin and Kerry booked their All-Ireland final places over the weekend with their wins at Croke Park coming against Mayo and Tyrone respectively.

While there was no disagreement over Saturday night’s man-of-the-match, RTÉ and Sky Sports went with different Kerry players yesterday.

The Sunday Game handed Stephen O’Brien the award, after his 1-2 helped the Peter Keane’s Kingdom side past the Red Hand and into the 1 September decider.

While Paul Geaney and David Clifford were among others to impress for the Green and Gold, Sky Sports awarded veteran midfielder David Moran the title of man-of-the-match.

moran Source: The GAA Twitter.

The two-time All-Ireland winner was influential yet again as Kerry overturned a four-point half-time deficit to sink Mickey Harte’s Ulstermen.

Both broadcasters opted for Cuala star Con O’Callaghan to scoop the individual accolade when it came to Dublin’s 10-point victory over Mayo.

O’Callaghan flexed his considerable muscle, firing home two second-half goals as the reigning champions left James Horan’s men for dead.

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners? Let us know.

