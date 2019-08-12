Do you agree with the man-of-the-match winners from the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals?

Stephen O'Brien, Con O'Calllaghan and David Moran all bagged individual gongs.

AND THEN THERE were two.

Five in-a-row chasing Dublin and Kerry booked their All-Ireland final places over the weekend with their wins at Croke Park coming against Mayo and Tyrone respectively.

While there was no disagreement over Saturday night’s man-of-the-match, RTÉ and Sky Sports went with different Kerry players yesterday.

'We'll be looking to appeal that one' - Man of the match Stephen O'Brien retains hope of playing in the All-Ireland final against Dublin #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/BQZoecBrQX — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 11, 2019

The Sunday Game handed Stephen O’Brien the award, after his 1-2 helped the Peter Keane’s Kingdom side past the Red Hand and into the 1 September decider.

While Paul Geaney and David Clifford were among others to impress for the Green and Gold, Sky Sports awarded veteran midfielder David Moran the title of man-of-the-match.

Man of the match David Moran reacts to Kerry's All-Ireland semi-final victory over Tyrone! pic.twitter.com/fY4tJfTEx7 — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) August 11, 2019

The two-time All-Ireland winner was influential yet again as Kerry overturned a four-point half-time deficit to sink Mickey Harte’s Ulstermen.

Both broadcasters opted for Cuala star Con O’Callaghan to scoop the individual accolade when it came to Dublin’s 10-point victory over Mayo.

O’Callaghan flexed his considerable muscle, firing home two second-half goals as the reigning champions left James Horan’s men for dead.

🗣️"The game breaks down in the second-half as players get more tired."



Man of the match Con O'Callaghan reacts to @DubGAAOfficial's win over Mayo! pic.twitter.com/YkDuhyUe5P — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) August 10, 2019

Man of the match Con O'Callaghan is feeling fine after his knock but is still not willing to discuss the Drive for Five #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/qoju3sHgGN — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 10, 2019

