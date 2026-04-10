Man Utd hoping Ireland training camp can help boost Champions League push

MANCHESTER UNITED PLAYERS will resume their push for a Champions League place hoping to feel the benefits of this week’s mid-season training camp in Ireland.

Four days at the Carton House luxury hotel in Kildare this week involved three big training sessions and plenty of hours in the gym as players got back up to speed following the international break amid a 24-day gap between Premier League fixtures.

The main focus was on the training pitch, where the return of Lisandro Martinez to the group after five matches out through injury was the most welcome element.

¡Vamos, @LisandrMartinez!



United's no.6 is back in training with the squad! 💪 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 7, 2026

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The 28-year-old Argentinian brought his usual levels of intensity to the sessions, and his return could be key as Harry Maguire, who has been an ever-present for United under Michael Carrick, will miss Monday night’s match at home to Leeds through suspension after his red card at Bournemouth.

United go into the weekend in third place, with their hopes of securing Champions League football boosted by confirmation that the Premier League will have at least five clubs in the competition next season thanks to UEFA’s European Performance Spot.

The trip was a bonding opportunity for the players, who found some time between sessions to work on their golf handicaps and try their hand at clay pigeon shooting.

Some of the most intense competition is said to have come on the tennis court, where Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha dominated.

With the trip coming during school holidays, thousands of fans descended on the hotel’s grounds over the four days, and players were said to have compared the welcome they received to matchdays at Old Trafford as they signed autographs.

Among those who turned up were Westlife’s Nicky Byrne, Dublin GAA star Carla Rowe, and the nine-year-old Harry McCormack, a lifelong patient at Crumlin hospital who is named after Northern Ireland and Manchester United goalkeeper Harry Gregg, a survivor of the Munich air disaster.

Thank you for your warm welcome this week, Dublin 🤝



We'll see you again this summer 👋🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/pUgt8u85Iz — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2026

The visit to Ireland coincided with the announcement of a friendly match which is due to be played against Leeds at Croke Park on August 12 – although Leeds will need to be replaced as opponents if they are either relegated or reach the Community Shield via the FA Cup.

United’s Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko went to the stadium for a photo opportunity and showed off his knowledge of GAA, a sport he has watched on TV.

After travelling home on Thursday, Michael Carrick’s squad had a day off on Friday before resuming preparations for the visit of Leeds over the weekend.