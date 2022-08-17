Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 17 August 2022
Man United fans’ group plan protest against Glazers ahead of Liverpool match

The Red Devils sit bottom of the Premier League, without a point from their opening two games.

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Aug 2022, 1:02 PM
45 minutes ago 1,273 Views 2 Comments
File pic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MANCHESTER United supporters’ group is planning to protest against the club’s “vile” ownership ahead of the Premier League match against Liverpool on Monday night.

United suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday to leave them bottom of the table and without a point from their opening two games.

Former defender Gary Neville has been among the vocal critics of the Glazer family, accusing them of presiding over a “rotting” club.

United fans’ group The 1958 confirmed details of planned protests ahead of Monday night’s live televised encounter to get their voices heard when everyone comes together at the ‘Holy Trinity Statue’ of George Best, Denis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton outside Old Trafford.

“Today we release our plans for the Liverpool game. A game that will have the eyes of the world watching. A game for United fans to come together and show the world our deep discontent for this vile ownership,” The 1958 group said in a statement released on Tuesday evening.

“An ownership that is systematically starving and killing the greatest football institution in world football, for greed.

“We can not allow this to happen any longer! This is not about division, this is about unity. All United fans have the right to protest with the 1958 or individually.

“It is not about confrontation. Anything else plays completely into the Glazers hands.

“So, as we have said before, put our differences aside and come together. Join the march from 7pm. Protest on the forecourt. We will plant our flag as a focal point. Be loud, be proud, stand as one!

“We appreciate emotions are running high. We must keep it legal, we must keep it peaceful, we don’t want any Reds getting lifted and giving the Glazer propaganda machine a chance to spin the narrative.

“Bring the heat, bring the noise, bring the passion. Let’s show the Glazer family that this time it will not blow over.”

The PA news agency has contacted United for comment.

