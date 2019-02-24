Player ratings: How we rated the United and Liverpool players in bore draw at Old Trafford

David De Gea 6Our Rating Bar handling Young’s first-minute backpass, De Gea had virtually nothing to do all game. He has haunted Liverpool in the past, but today he wasn’t tested. 6 Your

Ashley Young 6Our Rating A slack back-pass to De Gea early on hinted at nerves, but Liverpool failed to test him further.

Victor Lindelof 6Our Rating On the few occasions Liverpool did function as an attacking force, Lindelof was equal to the challenge.

Chris Smalling 7Our Rating Had a glorious chance to win the game in injury time, and might have if he hurtled himself at Lukaku's cross. Defensively solid.

Luke Shaw 8Our Rating The game's best player, utterly shackling Salah to the point Salah might well have looked around him on the bench to see if Shaw had followed him off.

Scott McTominay 7Our Rating Benefitted from Firmino's injury, meaning he was no longer being harrassed as intensely when he was in possession. His use of the ball was nothing spectacular, but was effective in defending his own penalty area on Liverpool's set-pieces.

Ander Herrera Lasted just 18 minutes, before making way with a hamstring injury. No rating.

Paul Pogba 6Our Rating A reverse of the conventional view of Pogba: he was poor and wasteful on the ball but was highly disciplined off it, tracking back to follow Milner and Henderson and consequently breaking up play effectively from his position on the left-hand side of United's five-man midfield.

Juan Mata 6Our Rating Did superbly well to tackle back and dispossess Mo Salah in the penalty area with his final act, before following Herrera down the tunnel with injury.

Romelu Lukaku 6Our Rating Forced to play wide-right, tracking the runs of Robertson owing to Rashford's injury. Bar a divine, threaded pass for Lingard in the first-half, he offered little on the ball.

Marcus Rashford 5Our Rating Rashford was injured early on when he was clattered by Henderson, but was forced to play on as he found bodies strewn around him. Clearly unfit, he was a passenger up front.

Andreas Pereira 6Our Rating An efficient, unspectacular body between Liverpool's midfield and David De Gea.

Jesse Lingard Lingard replaced the injured Mata...and then went off injured 15 minutes later as Solskjaer could hardly believe his luck. Might have scored, but for Alisson's outstanding intervention at his feet. No rating.

Alexis Sanchez 4Our Rating He replaced Lingard just before half-time. Allegedly.

Alisson 7Our Rating A magnificent paw to the ball at Lingard's feet in the first-half was the best moment of individual skill from anyone in the first-half. Was untroubled in the second, as the game drifted toward its dull compromise.

James Milner 5Our Rating Has not convinced at right-back this season, and Klopp insisted his selection ahead of Alexander-Arnold had nothing to do with the latter's roasting in this game last year. Several attacks perished at his right-foot. That he had very few defensive duties owing to United's injury, and played two-thirds of the game on a yellow card, the decision not to replace him with Alexander-Arnold was bewildering.

Joel Matip 6Our Rating Saved the ignominy of a hapless own goal by the linesman's flag. Otherwise, he was largely assured and steadied by van Dijk's presence. Briefly turned into Franz Beckenbauer with a mazy run into the United box in the first-half.

Virgil van Dijk 7Our Rating Imperious, as per.

Andrew Robertson 6Our Rating Like many of his teammates, he was curiously off-colour. He wasn't overly-troubled defensively but offered little going forward.

Fabinho 7Our Rating Liverpool's best midfield performer, given he showed an interest in passing the ball forward. They became increasingly wild, hopeless long diagonals in the second-half, however, as Liverpool lacked the guile to break down United.

Jordan Henderson 6Our Rating Made way after 70 minutes for Shaqiri as Klopp tried to find a way of wringing out a goal. Playing further forward in midfield than he did against Bayern in midweek, Henderson nonetheless broke up United attacks efficiently. He also did so to Liverpool's, however, and was too ponderous on the ball at times. Made more first-half fouls than Solskjaer made substitutions.

Georginio Wijnaldum 6Our Rating Fairly anonymous, until he conspicuously blasted a shot into the Stretford End in the second half.

Mohamed Salah 5Our Rating United are one of the two Premier League clubs Salah has yet to score against for Liverpool (Swansea are the other) and he endured another frustrating afternoon at Old Trafford today. Replaced by Origi with ten minutes remaining. Anonymous.

Sadio Mane 5Our Rating The only of the front three to play the full game...and was fortunate to. Offered nothing against an uneasy Ashley Young.

Roberto Firmino 6Our Rating Among Liverpool's best players in the opening half-hour...until he rolled his ankle and made with the first-half fashion of leaving early through injury. His highlighted hair and gleaming teeth were responsible for a painful 'Bobby Dazzler!' exclamation from Martin Tyler.

Daniel Sturridge 5Our Rating Replaced Firmino and flitted about the game's edges, making no impact.

Xherdan Shaqiri 5Our Rating Played the final 20 minutes but there was no repeat of his Anfield heroics of December. Hardly got on the ball at all.

