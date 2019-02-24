This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Player ratings: How we rated the United and Liverpool players in bore draw at Old Trafford

Here are our marks for the players involved in today’s stop-start clash at Old Trafford.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 4:36 PM
42 minutes ago 3,730 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4510463
Image: Martin Rickett
Image: Martin Rickett

David De Gea

6Our Rating

Bar handling Young’s first-minute backpass, De Gea had virtually nothing to do all game. He has haunted Liverpool in the past, but today he wasn’t tested.

6

Ashley Young

6Our Rating

 

A slack back-pass to De Gea early on hinted at nerves, but Liverpool failed to test him further.

6

Victor Lindelof

6Our Rating

 

On the few occasions Liverpool did function as an attacking force, Lindelof was equal to the challenge.

6

Chris Smalling

7Our Rating

Had a glorious chance to win the game in injury time, and might have if he hurtled himself at Lukaku’s cross. Defensively solid.

6

Luke Shaw

8Our Rating

The game’s best player, utterly shackling Salah to the point Salah might well have looked around him on the bench to see if Shaw had followed him off.

6

Scott McTominay

7Our Rating

Benefitted from Firmino’s injury, meaning he was no longer being harrassed as intensely when he was in possession. His use of the ball was nothing spectacular, but was effective in defending his own penalty area on Liverpool’s set-pieces.

6

Ander Herrera

Lasted just 18 minutes, before making way with a hamstring injury. No rating.

6

Paul Pogba

6Our Rating

A reverse of the conventional view of Pogba: he was poor and wasteful on the ball but was highly disciplined off it, tracking back to follow Milner and Henderson and consequently breaking up play effectively from his position on the left-hand side of United’s five-man midfield.

6

Juan Mata

6Our Rating

Did superbly well to tackle back and dispossess Mo Salah in the penalty area with his final act, before following Herrera down the tunnel with injury.

6

Romelu Lukaku

6Our Rating

Forced to play wide-right, tracking the runs of Robertson owing to Rashford’s injury. Bar a divine, threaded pass for Lingard in the first-half, he offered little on the ball.

6

Marcus Rashford

5Our Rating

Rashford was injured early on when he was clattered by Henderson, but was forced to play on as he found bodies strewn around him. Clearly unfit, he was a passenger up front.

6

Andreas Pereira

6Our Rating

An efficient, unspectacular body between Liverpool’s midfield and David De Gea.

6

Jesse Lingard

 

Lingard replaced the injured Mata...and then went off injured 15 minutes later as Solskjaer could hardly believe his luck. Might have scored, but for Alisson’s outstanding intervention at his feet. No rating.

6

Alexis Sanchez

4Our Rating

He replaced Lingard just before half-time. Allegedly.

6

Alisson

7Our Rating

A magnificent paw to the ball at Lingard’s feet in the first-half was the best moment of individual skill from anyone in the first-half. Was untroubled in the second, as the game drifted toward its dull compromise.

6

James Milner

5Our Rating

Has not convinced at right-back this season, and Klopp insisted his selection ahead of Alexander-Arnold had nothing to do with the latter’s roasting in this game last year. Several attacks perished at his right-foot. That he had very few defensive duties owing to United’s injury, and played two-thirds of the game on a yellow card, the decision not to replace him with Alexander-Arnold was bewildering.

6

Joel Matip

6Our Rating

 

Saved the ignominy of a hapless own goal by the linesman’s flag. Otherwise, he was largely assured and steadied by van Dijk’s presence. Briefly turned into Franz Beckenbauer with a mazy run into the United box in the first-half.

6

Virgil van Dijk

7Our Rating

Imperious, as per.

6

Andrew Robertson

6Our Rating

Like many of his teammates, he was curiously off-colour. He wasn’t overly-troubled defensively but offered little going forward.

6

Fabinho

7Our Rating

Liverpool’s best midfield performer, given he showed an interest in passing the ball forward. They became increasingly wild, hopeless long diagonals in the second-half, however, as Liverpool lacked the guile to break down United.

6

Jordan Henderson

6Our Rating

Made way after 70 minutes for Shaqiri as Klopp tried to find a way of wringing out a goal. Playing further forward in midfield than he did against Bayern in midweek, Henderson nonetheless broke up United attacks efficiently. He also did so to Liverpool’s, however, and was too ponderous on the ball at times. Made more first-half fouls than Solskjaer made substitutes.

6

Georginio Wijnaldum

6Our Rating

Fairly anonymous, until he conspicuously blasted a shot into the Stretford End in the second half.

6

Mohamed Salah

5Our Rating

United are one of the two Premier League clubs Salah has yet to score against for Liverpool (Swansea are the other) and he endured another frustrating afternoon at Old Trafford today. Replaced by Origi with ten minutes remaining. Anonymous.

6

Sadio Mane

5Our Rating

The only of the front three to play the full game...and was fortunate to. Offered nothing against an uneasy Ashley Young.

6

Roberto Firmino

6Our Rating

Among Liverpool’s best players in the opening half-hour...until he rolled his ankle and made with the first-half fashion of leaving early through injury. His highlighted hair and gleaming teeth were responsible for a painful ‘Bobby Dazzler!’ exclamation from Martin Tyler.

6

Daniel Sturridge

5Our Rating

Replaced Firmino and flitted about the game’s edges, making no impact.

6

Xherdan Shaqiri

5Our Rating

Played the final 20 minutes but there was no repeat of his Anfield heroics of December. Hardly got on the ball at all. 

6

Divock Origi

Played the final ten minutes, and while he ran about a bit, he didn't do much else. No rating. 

6

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    Ireland survive first-half scare in Rome to notch bonus-point win over Italy
    As it happened: Italy vs Ireland, Six Nations
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    Italian Women produce brilliant attacking display to take first win over Ireland
    FOOTBALL
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Liverpool, Premier League
    'They are in much better form, everyone can see that': Liverpool skipper says Man United are a different beast
    IRELAND
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    'Jack is impossible to ruffle' - Connacht's Carty set for Ireland debut in Rome
    'There are similarities' but Italy know Ireland are a different beast to 2013

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie