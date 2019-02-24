Player ratings: How we rated the United and Liverpool players in bore draw at Old Trafford

6Our Rating Bar handling Young’s first-minute backpass, De Gea had virtually nothing to do all game. He has haunted Liverpool in the past, but today he wasn’t tested.
David De Gea
Bar handling Young’s first-minute backpass, De Gea had virtually nothing to do all game. He has haunted Liverpool in the past, but today he wasn’t tested.
Ashley Young
A slack back-pass to De Gea early on hinted at nerves, but Liverpool failed to test him further.
Victor Lindelof
On the few occasions Liverpool did function as an attacking force, Lindelof was equal to the challenge.
Chris Smalling
Had a glorious chance to win the game in injury time, and might have if he hurtled himself at Lukaku’s cross. Defensively solid.
Luke Shaw
The game’s best player, utterly shackling Salah to the point Salah might well have looked around him on the bench to see if Shaw had followed him off.
Scott McTominay
Benefitted from Firmino’s injury, meaning he was no longer being harrassed as intensely when he was in possession. His use of the ball was nothing spectacular, but was effective in defending his own penalty area on Liverpool’s set-pieces.
Lasted just 18 minutes, before making way with a hamstring injury. No rating.
Ander Herrera
Lasted just 18 minutes, before making way with a hamstring injury. No rating.
Paul Pogba
A reverse of the conventional view of Pogba: he was poor and wasteful on the ball but was highly disciplined off it, tracking back to follow Milner and Henderson and consequently breaking up play effectively from his position on the left-hand side of United’s five-man midfield.
Juan Mata
Did superbly well to tackle back and dispossess Mo Salah in the penalty area with his final act, before following Herrera down the tunnel with injury.
Romelu Lukaku
Forced to play wide-right, tracking the runs of Robertson owing to Rashford’s injury. Bar a divine, threaded pass for Lingard in the first-half, he offered little on the ball.
Marcus Rashford
Rashford was injured early on when he was clattered by Henderson, but was forced to play on as he found bodies strewn around him. Clearly unfit, he was a passenger up front.
Andreas Pereira
An efficient, unspectacular body between Liverpool’s midfield and David De Gea.
Lingard replaced the injured Mata...and then went off injured 15 minutes later as Solskjaer could hardly believe his luck. Might have scored, but for Alisson’s outstanding intervention at his feet. No rating.
Jesse Lingard
Lingard replaced the injured Mata...and then went off injured 15 minutes later as Solskjaer could hardly believe his luck. Might have scored, but for Alisson’s outstanding intervention at his feet. No rating.
Alexis Sanchez
He replaced Lingard just before half-time. Allegedly.
Alisson
A magnificent paw to the ball at Lingard’s feet in the first-half was the best moment of individual skill from anyone in the first-half. Was untroubled in the second, as the game drifted toward its dull compromise.
James Milner
Has not convinced at right-back this season, and Klopp insisted his selection ahead of Alexander-Arnold had nothing to do with the latter’s roasting in this game last year. Several attacks perished at his right-foot. That he had very few defensive duties owing to United’s injury, and played two-thirds of the game on a yellow card, the decision not to replace him with Alexander-Arnold was bewildering.
Joel Matip
Saved the ignominy of a hapless own goal by the linesman’s flag. Otherwise, he was largely assured and steadied by van Dijk’s presence. Briefly turned into Franz Beckenbauer with a mazy run into the United box in the first-half.
Virgil van Dijk
Imperious, as per.
Andrew Robertson
Like many of his teammates, he was curiously off-colour. He wasn’t overly-troubled defensively but offered little going forward.
Fabinho
Liverpool’s best midfield performer, given he showed an interest in passing the ball forward. They became increasingly wild, hopeless long diagonals in the second-half, however, as Liverpool lacked the guile to break down United.
Jordan Henderson
Made way after 70 minutes for Shaqiri as Klopp tried to find a way of wringing out a goal. Playing further forward in midfield than he did against Bayern in midweek, Henderson nonetheless broke up United attacks efficiently. He also did so to Liverpool’s, however, and was too ponderous on the ball at times. Made more first-half fouls than Solskjaer made substitutes.
Georginio Wijnaldum
Fairly anonymous, until he conspicuously blasted a shot into the Stretford End in the second half.
Mohamed Salah
United are one of the two Premier League clubs Salah has yet to score against for Liverpool (Swansea are the other) and he endured another frustrating afternoon at Old Trafford today. Replaced by Origi with ten minutes remaining. Anonymous.
Sadio Mane
The only of the front three to play the full game...and was fortunate to. Offered nothing against an uneasy Ashley Young.
Roberto Firmino
Among Liverpool’s best players in the opening half-hour...until he rolled his ankle and made with the first-half fashion of leaving early through injury. His highlighted hair and gleaming teeth were responsible for a painful ‘Bobby Dazzler!’ exclamation from Martin Tyler.
Daniel Sturridge
Replaced Firmino and flitted about the game’s edges, making no impact.
Xherdan Shaqiri
Played the final 20 minutes but there was no repeat of his Anfield heroics of December. Hardly got on the ball at all.
Played the final ten minutes, and while he ran about a bit, he didn't do much else. No rating.
Divock Origi
Played the final ten minutes, and while he ran about a bit, he didn't do much else. No rating.
