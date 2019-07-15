This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man United need to find a new Robson, says Solskjaer

Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff has been linked, though the Magpies are rumoured to have demanded a £50 million fee

By The42 Team Monday 15 Jul 2019, 2:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,286 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4725340
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) still admires Bryan Robson.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) still admires Bryan Robson.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) still admires Bryan Robson.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER believes Manchester United need to find a player capable of replicating club great Bryan Robson.

United got their pre-season tour of Australia off to a winning start on Saturday, beating Perth Glory 2-0 at Optus Stadium.

Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka – the two players signed by United during the off-season so far – both made their debuts in the friendly.

While talks with Leicester City over a move for Harry Maguire appear to be ongoing, Solskjaer is reportedly keen to add a midfielder to United’s ranks before the transfer window closes on August 8.

Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff has been linked, though the Magpies are rumoured to have demanded a £50 million fee, while speculation suggests a deal for Sporting CP’s Bruno Fernandes is proving troublesome.

Robson was a star of United’s midfield in the 1980s and early 1990s, and Solskjaer suggested the Red Devils must look for a player who can play in a similar all-action style to the former England international to lead them back to challenging for top honours.

“We need to win again,” Solskjaer told fans at an event in Perth that was also attended by Robson.

“We are on the way to building a new squad. We’ve got new staff in, coaching staff. I believe so much in this club and this project.

To be manager of this club is fantastic. I’m standing next to the history of this club [Robson]. I never had the honour of playing with Robbo, but we need a player like him in the team.

“We’re waiting for the young ones to come through because we’ve got so many exciting players and I’m sure we’ll see the best of them in the years to come.

“There are some experienced ones as well that still have a few years left in them. We can get back to the level we were, definitely.”

United face Leeds United in the second match of their Australian tour on Wednesday, before facing Inter, Tottenham and AC Milan in the International Champions Cup, with a friendly against Kristiansund also coming up.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie