Hojlund brace rallies Man United to earn crucial Europa League win

SUPER SUB RASMUS Hojlund’s brace secured Manchester United a much-needed 2-1 comeback victory in the Europa League at Viktoria Plzen as Ruben Amorim registered his first away win as head coach.

After making a promising start to life as Erik ten Hag’s successor, things were thrown off track as the shock exit of sporting director Dan Ashworth compounded back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Amorim was staring down the barrel of a damaging third straight loss early in the second half after ex-Burnley striker Matej Vydra put Plzen ahead after boyhood United fan Pavel Sulc cut out Andre Onana’s poor pass.

But Hojlund’s introduction off the bench helped spark a turnaround in freezing conditions, with the substitute soon turning home after Amad Diallo’s effort was blocked.

The visitors continued to knock on the door and two minutes from time the Denmark international met a smart Bruno Fernandes free-kick with strength, a decent touch and a thumping finish.

United’s first European victory on the road since March 2023 sees them take a giant step towards the knockout stages as attention turns to Sunday’s trip to stumbling Manchester City.