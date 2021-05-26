6 mins ago

EVENING ALL, WELCOME to our live coverage of the 2020/21 Europa League final.

The stage is Gdansk and the stakes are obvious: Can Ole Gunnar Solskjaer win his first piece of silverware as Manchester United manager? Or can this competition’s specialist Unai Emery lift Villarreal to their first-ever victory in this competition?

United dropped into this competition as a result of the implosion of their Champions League campaign, but have been imperious in Europe since, and it is in this competition that Solskjaer has finally hurdled his long-standing issue with semi-finals.

His side have made a lot of progress this season – they finished closer to the top of the Premier League than at any other point in the post-Ferguson era – and can mint it all tonight with a first trophy in four years.

Villarreal, meanwhile, are chasing history: the only silverware they’ve won in their history are a pair of Intertoto Cups and the Spanish third division. In Unai Emery they could hardly have a better manager for that specific task, as he returns to this final for the fifth time in the last eight years.

Get in touch with us during the course of our coverage: you can drop a comment below the line, or email me at gavincooney@the42.ie.

Kick off is at 8pm, and team news follows next.