Thursday 6 June, 2019
€120 million-rated Man United and City target will resolve future after Nations League final

19-year-old Joao Felix reportedly has a €120 million release clause.

By The42 Team Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 9:00 PM
Portugal attacker Joao Felix.
BENFICA AND PORTUGAL attacker Joao Felix will wait until after the Nations League final to sort out his future.

The 19-year-old is linked with several European heavyweights including Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Clubs are reportedly ready to trigger Joao Felix’s €120 million release clause with the teenager’s rapid rise continuing on Wednesday as he made his international debut during Portugal’s 3-1 win over Switzerland in the Nations League semi-finals.

Speaking after the game, the in-demand teenager said a decision on his club future was around the corner.

“Now I’m focused on the national team,” Joao Felix told reporters.

“After finishing the Nations League, I’m going to resolve my life.”

The forward scored 20 goals in all competitions for his club this season, quickly leading to comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Benfica star is an avid admirer of the Juventus forward, who scored a sensational hat-trick to guide Portugal past Switzerland. 

“He is an idol, a world icon, an example for everyone,” Joao Felix told Tuttosport. 

The mere fact of being next to him, of being able to train with a monster like him, would allow me to grow further.

“He always wants to improve. He is an inspiration for me.”

After initially being part of Porto’s youth set-up, Joao Felix joined Benfica’s ranks in 2015 and made his senior debut in August 2018.

A week later he became the youngest player to score in the Lisbon derby as his performances helped Benfica to the Primeira Liga title. 

The teenager also shone in the Europa League, scoring a hat-trick against Eintracht Frankfurt in April and sealing his place in Uefa’s official squad of the competition. 

And Benfica have vowed to make all clubs meet his full price to pull him away.  

Benfica’s executive manager Domingos Soares de Oliveira told TVI124 in May: “The goal is to keep the squad. If someone hits 100 million for Felix, the intention is not to sell.

100 million is a lot of money, there has never been a player sold for that amount in Portugal, but the goal is to win on the pitch and we will do everything in that direction.

“Today, if they do not meet 120 million, the player stays.”

