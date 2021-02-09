BE PART OF THE TEAM

Manchester United’s first leg against Real Sociedad moved to Turin

Coronavirus restrictions in Spain have meant a switch of venue to Juventus’ Allianz Stadium.

By Press Association Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 4:56 PM
20 minutes ago 352 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5349988
A general view of the Allianz Stadium.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED’S EUROPA League away clash against Real Sociedad next week will now be played at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium, UEFA has announced.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were due to travel to Spain for the first leg of the last-32 tie on Thursday, February 18 but coronavirus restrictions in that country have forced a change.

European football’s governing body have now sanctioned a switch of venue to Turin, with the date of the game and kick-off time (5.55pm GMT) remaining the same.

A statement read: “UEFA would like to thank Real Sociedad de Futbol and Manchester United FC for their close co-operation and assistance in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Italian Football Federation and Juventus for their support and agreeing to host the match in question.”

The second leg of the tie takes place at Old Trafford the following week, on February 25.

The announcement comes after Liverpool and Manchester City also had Champions League ties due to be played in Germany moved to Budapest.

Liverpool’s clash with Leipzig on February 16 and City’s encounter with Borussia Monchengladbach on February 24 will now both take place at the Puskas Arena in the Hungarian capital on their respective scheduled dates.

