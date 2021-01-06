BE PART OF THE TEAM

Man City announce three more positive Covid-19 tests ahead of tonight's derby with United

Back-up goalkeeper Scott Carson is among the latest members of the squad to be affected by the outbreak.

By Press Association Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 12:04 PM
City's back-up goalkeeper Scott Carson.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE confirmed two more players and a member of staff have tested positive for coronavirus.

Back-up goalkeeper Scott Carson and 18-year-old midfielder Cole Palmer are the latest members of the squad affected by the recent Covid-19 outbreak at the club and will now isolate.

They take the number of City players to have tested positive since Christmas Day to eight.

A statement from the club read: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Scott Carson, Cole Palmer and one member of staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

“Everyone at the club wishes Scott, Cole and all of our other colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition.”

With first-choice goalkeeper Ederson being one of the other players already isolating, news of veteran Carson’s positive test leaves City short of options in that position for this evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final at Manchester United (7.45pm).

Zack Steffen is set to play again after featuring in Sunday’s victory at Chelsea with 18-year-old James Trafford, who has been involved in a Champions League squad this season, possibly coming onto the bench.

The Covid-19 outbreak at City forced the postponement of their Premier League game at Everton on December 28 and left them without six players at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

As well as Ederson, Ferran Torres, Tommy Doyle and Eric Garcia are the other players currently isolating. Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus, who tested positive on Christmas Day, have now completed their quarantine.

Press Association

