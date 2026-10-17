Haaland scores twice as Man City hang on against Ipswich, Fulham win eases pressure on Arbeloa

Manchester City 3

Ipswich Town 2

ERLING HAALAND STRUCK twice as defiant Manchester City marched on at the top of the Premier League by holding on for a 3-2 win over Ipswich.

Phil Foden was also on target at the Etihad Stadium but City needed to survive a nervy finish after a Zian Flemming penalty gave the visitors late hope.

It was City’s second successive league victory since the club were found guilty of serious breaches of the competition’s financial regulations last month.

It also maintained their 100 per cent start to the campaign under new manager Enzo Maresca and lifted them six points clear of champions Arsenal at the top of the table.

Advertisement

Promoted Ipswich rallied to cancel out Foden’s opener through Daizen Maeda but Haaland’s double, taking his tally for the campaign to 12 in all competitions, looked to have reasserted City’s authority.

The Norwegian was denied a hat-trick by VAR, and the game ended in frantic fashion, but City had done enough.

The stands were awash with inflatable bananas throughout as City’s supporters continued to show their backing for the club during their ongoing crisis. The blow-up fruit – a throwback to a craze from the 1980s and 90s – has quickly come to symbolise their defiance and the team have also remained unfazed. Ipswich Town's Zian Flemming scores his side's second goal from the penalty spot. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo City captain Ruben Dias forced an early save from Christian Walton but the Ipswich goalkeeper could not prevent Foden giving the hosts the lead on 19 minutes. Jeremy Doku cut inside the from the left and pulled back for Foden who, in his first appearance since his red card at Old Trafford last month, turned home from eight yards. City’s lead lasted just two minutes as Abdoul Ouattara released Maeda with a well-weighted ball down the right. The pass arced around the backtracking Marc Guehi and Maeda outpaced and the outmuscled the England centre-back to seize possession and sit Gianluigi Donnarumma down with a composed finish. Emersonn missed the target from another Ipswich attack but City regained their lead on 34 minutes when Mateo Kovacic reached the byline and pulled back for Haaland to power a header through Walton’s grasp. Dias then forced another save from Walton while Haaland, Iliman Ndiaye and Doku all had shots blocked in a strong finish to the first half. Nico O’Reilly went close after the restart with a header from a corner but Haaland made no mistake to grab his second on 69 minutes. Ndiaye created the opportunity with a strong run from deep before playing in the striker with a defence-splitting pass. Ouattara could not keep his footing as Haaland skipped past him and coolly beat Walton. Haaland thought he had claimed a hat-trick and put the game beyond doubt when he volleyed home after an Ndiaye shot had hit the bar, but his strike was disallowed by VAR for offside against Enzo Fernandez. VAR intervened again moments later, changing the mood of the game when Guehi was ruled to have fouled Abdul Fatawu in the area. Flemming clinically dispatched the resulting penalty and Ipswich fans cheered again when it was revealed there would be 12 minutes of added time but City held firm.

Fulham 1

Hull City 0