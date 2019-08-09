This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 9 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Manchester City sign Japanese forward

J.League side Gamba Osaka have confirmed the departure of Ryotaro Meshino.

By The42 Team Friday 9 Aug 2019, 7:36 PM
1 hour ago 4,510 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4760050
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE signed young forward Ryotaro Meshino from Gamba Osaka, the Japanese club have announced.

Gamba confirmed the 21-year-old completed a move to the Premier League champions after travelling to England.

City have not released details of Meshino’s deal but reports indicate he will join their development squad.

Meshino has scored three goals in 12 appearances in the J.League this season.

Pep Guardiola and City avoided a busy transfer deadline day after wrapping up the signing of Joao Cancelo from Juventus on Wednesday.

Left-back Angelino and midfielder Rodri moved to the Etihad Stadium earlier in the window and could make their Premier League debuts at West Ham on Saturday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie