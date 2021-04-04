BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 4 April 2021
Rashford and Greenwood inspire United comeback against Brighton

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scored for United as they defeated Brighton 2-1.

By Press Association Sunday 4 Apr 2021, 9:31 PM
Rashford celebrates his equaliser.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED CAME from behind to defeat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1 in tonight’s Premier League encounter at Old Trafford.

Rashford’s 62nd minute goal cancelled out Danny Welbeck’s opener. Mason Greenwood then got the winner seven minutes from time. 

United now move four points ahead of Leicester in the race for second place in the Premier League.

Former United striker Welbeck put the visitors ahead at Old Trafford after only 13 minutes and they held onto the lead until Rashford equalised in the 62nd minute.

He subsequently went off injured but Greenwood headed in the winner seven minutes from time.

manchester-united-v-brighton-and-hove-albion-premier-league-old-trafford Rashford competes with Ben White. Source: PA

Press Association

