Man Utd closing in on teenage Lille defender in deal worth up to £59m

MANCHESTER UNTIED ARE close to signing highly-rated French defender Leny Yoro in a deal worth up to €70 million, the PA news agency understands.

The 18-year-old Lille player, who was also linked with a move to European champions Real Madrid, travelled to the UK on Wednesday to undergo a medical with the Premier League club.

It is understood United will pay €62.8 million as a fixed fee with add-ons worth a further €8 million in total.

Yoro, who has been feted as one of the best young players in Europe, would become the second signing of the summer for United, following Joshua Zirkzee’s arrival from Bologna which was confirmed last weekend.

Advertisement

New arrival Zirkzee will add to United’s attacking options, and in his first interview since completing his move, the 23-year-old told MUTV: “It’s been a rollercoaster of a few weeks with good experiences. Happy to be here.

“Obviously I’m at a good point in my career. Making a transfer to United is positive. I can’t wait to get started and continue what I did last season and do the best I can.”