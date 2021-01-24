8 mins ago

WELCOME TO OUR coverage of this evening’s FA Cup tie between Manchester United and Liverpool. It’s a second clash of these two great rivals in the space of seven days…what a month it has been.

But here’s hoping today’s Cup tie will be more entertaining than the league draw at Anfield a week ago. (We’re confident it will be – it can hardly be much worse.)

Liverpool desperately need to kick-start their season: they have won just one of their last six games (and that was the FA Cup tie to Aston Villa’s youth side) and haven’t scored in their last four league games.

Not that today augurs well. Liverpool have a poor record at Old Trafford under Klopp – he has never won here – and an even worse record under him in the FA Cup: only once has he taken Liverpool beyond the fourth round.

United, meanwhile, are brimming with confidence, and though the FA Cup might not be highest on their priorities this season, they will relish the chance to further knock Liverpool’s season.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 5pm, and team news follows next…