Team News 

Manchester United 

Spotted: Donny Van de Beek. The Dutchman gets a rare opportunity to impress from the start for United this evening, starting in a pretty strong team that includes Pogba, Greenwood, Rashford, and Cavani. 

Bruno Fernandes drops to the bench, where is joined by David De Gea – Dean Henderson gets a chance to impress in goal. 

Liverpool 

Liverpool have instead stuck with their first-choice goalkeeper, meaning Caoimhin Kelleher remains on the bench with Alisson Becker starting. Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino return to the starting line-up, and are the only attackers in the team with Curtis Jones, Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago and James Milner picked behind them. 

Joel Matip is out again – seemingly through rest rather than another injury – so Rhys Williams starts. 

WELCOME TO OUR coverage of this evening’s FA Cup tie between Manchester United and Liverpool. It’s a second clash of these two great rivals in the space of seven days…what a month it has been. 

But here’s hoping today’s Cup tie will be more entertaining than the league draw at Anfield a week ago. (We’re confident it will be – it can hardly be much worse.) 

Liverpool desperately need to kick-start their season: they have won just one of their last six games (and that was the FA Cup tie to Aston Villa’s youth side) and haven’t scored in their last four league games. 

Not that today augurs well. Liverpool have a poor record at Old Trafford under Klopp – he has never won here – and an even worse record under him in the FA Cup: only once has he taken Liverpool beyond the fourth round. 

United, meanwhile, are brimming with confidence, and though the FA Cup might not be highest on their priorities this season, they will relish the chance to further knock Liverpool’s season. 

Get in touch – comment below the line or email gavincooney@the42.ie

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 5pm, and team news follows next…

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

