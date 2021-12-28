Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 28 December 2021
Advertisement

Manchester United’s 16-day coronavirus break did us no favours – Harry Maguire

The Red Devils last night salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle, leaving them seven points off the top four.

By AFP Tuesday 28 Dec 2021, 3:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,763 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5641829
Harry Maguire #5 of Manchester United gives his team instructions.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Harry Maguire #5 of Manchester United gives his team instructions.
Harry Maguire #5 of Manchester United gives his team instructions.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

HARRY MAGUIRE said a 16-day coronavirus break had done Manchester United no favours after they salvaged a 1-1 draw at Premier League strugglers Newcastle, leaving them seven points off the top four.

Ralf Rangnick’s men needed a 71st-minute equaliser from half-time substitute Edinson Cavani after Allan Saint-Maximin scored a superb early opener, and were indebted to David de Gea for a series of fine saves.

It was United’s first match since 11 December after a Covid-19 outbreak forced them to close their training complex — Victor Lindelof was absent from St James’ Park after testing positive.

“No 16-day break in the middle of a football season is going to help you,” Maguire told Manchester United’s official website.

“The training ground has been shut and half the lads playing today are recovering from the virus, so of course, it’s not going to help us.

“We’ve had people with symptoms, people without symptoms — it’s been a real mixed bag for everyone at the football club and it’s been a tough time.”

But the England international defender said United could not make excuses for their sloppy performance.

“We’ve got to stay on the ball, we’ve got to stay active and we’ve got to play the ball in their half and we didn’t manage to do that,” he said.

“You can look at that and ask whether the last 16 days had a big impact on that because it looked like we ran out of steam out there.

“A point, in the end, is a fair result, but it’s a result that we’re disappointed with.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The draw means United are seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with two games in hand ahead of Thursday’s clash with Burnley at Old Trafford, but Maguire said they would be better after their tough evening at Newcastle.

“I’m sure 90 minutes will have benefitted every single player out there,” he said.

“The Burnley game and the Wolves game are coming up thick and fast and we’ve got to play better than we have done tonight to make sure we get three points.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie