Mandroiu scores the winner for Lincoln City, Wright nets for Bradford City

DANNY MANDROIU SCORED his third goal in three games as Lincoln City secured a 1-0 away victory against Barnsley in League One.

Mandroiu, who has been capped for Ireland at U16, U19 and U21 level, was called into Stephen Kenny’s senior squad last year.

His left-footed shot into the top corner proved the difference as Barnsley moved up to ninth in the table.

GET IN!



A big three points in South Yorkshire - a huge thank you to the 1️⃣,2️⃣3️⃣1️⃣ Imps who made the journey this evening!



We go again at Port Vale on Saturday.



⏱FT | 🔴 0-1 🔵 | #BARLIN

Elsewhere in the league, former Ireland u21 international Jordan Shipley’s fist-half strike was not enough for Shrewsbury who fell to a 2-1 loss against league leaders Plymouth Argyle at Home Park. Niall Ennis and Morgan Whittaker struck late for the hosts to take all three points.

There was a worrying sight for Irish fans in the same fixture as the in-form Finn Azaz came off before the break due to an injury. The Ireland u21 attacking midfielder took a knock in a challenge and was replaced by Ennis.

Azaz is on loan from Premier League side Aston Villa and has enjoyed an impressive campaign so far this season.

In League Two, Cork’s Tyreik Wright looked to have gifted Bradford City victory over Swindon Town with his first-half goal but a last-gasp Luke Jephcott effort stunned the Northern Commercials Stadium and left it 1-1.

Wright, who is also on loan from Aston Villa, scored his third of the season just after the half-hour mark.

Viktor Gyokeres’ stoppage-time penalty earned in-form Coventry a 2-2 home draw against Rotherham in the Championship.

The Sky Blues had twice found themselves behind through Cohen Bramall’s first Millers goal and then Conor Washington.

Gustavo Hamer had briefly levelled things at 1-1 but it was Gyokeres’ spot-kick that earned the Sky Blues a point.

Rotherham pressed for an early lead when Dan Barlaser’s free-kick landed at the feet of Wes Harding, but the defender could not get a clean contact from close range before Irish forward Georgie Kelly was also unable to poke home from the ensuing scramble.

Kelly was taken off with 15 minutes remaining.

Finally, Jay Rodriguez scored his eighth goal of the season as his penalty against Norwich sent Burnley top of the Championship. Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen missed out after reportedly picking up a knock against Sunderland.

Norwich remain without Andrew Omobamidele, who recently joined Adam Idah on the injury list. The defender is unlikely to feature for the club before the mid-season break for the World Cup.