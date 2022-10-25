Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 25 October 2022
Advertisement

Mandroiu scores the winner for Lincoln City, Wright nets for Bradford City

Elsewhere, Finn Azuz was taken off in the first half due to an injury.

29 minutes ago 518 Views 0 Comments
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DANNY MANDROIU SCORED his third goal in three games as Lincoln City secured a 1-0 away victory against Barnsley in League One. 

Mandroiu, who has been capped for Ireland at U16, U19 and U21 level, was called into Stephen Kenny’s senior squad last year. 

His left-footed shot into the top corner proved the difference as Barnsley moved up to ninth in the table. 

Elsewhere in the league, former Ireland u21 international Jordan Shipley’s fist-half strike was not enough for Shrewsbury who fell to a 2-1 loss against league leaders Plymouth Argyle at Home Park. Niall Ennis and Morgan Whittaker struck late for the hosts to take all three points.

There was a worrying sight for Irish fans in the same fixture as the in-form Finn Azaz came off before the break due to an injury. The Ireland u21 attacking midfielder took a knock in a challenge and was replaced by Ennis. 

Azaz is on loan from Premier League side Aston Villa and has enjoyed an impressive campaign so far this season.

In League Two, Cork’s Tyreik Wright looked to have gifted Bradford City victory over Swindon Town with his first-half goal but a last-gasp Luke Jephcott effort stunned the Northern Commercials Stadium and left it 1-1. 

Wright, who is also on loan from Aston Villa, scored his third of the season just after the half-hour mark. 

Viktor Gyokeres’ stoppage-time penalty earned in-form Coventry a 2-2 home draw against Rotherham in the Championship.

The Sky Blues had twice found themselves behind through Cohen Bramall’s first Millers goal and then Conor Washington.

Gustavo Hamer had briefly levelled things at 1-1 but it was Gyokeres’ spot-kick that earned the Sky Blues a point.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Rotherham pressed for an early lead when Dan Barlaser’s free-kick landed at the feet of Wes Harding, but the defender could not get a clean contact from close range before Irish forward Georgie Kelly was also unable to poke home from the ensuing scramble.

Kelly was taken off with 15 minutes remaining.

Finally, Jay Rodriguez scored his eighth goal of the season as his penalty against Norwich sent Burnley top of the Championship. Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen missed out after reportedly picking up a knock against Sunderland.

Norwich remain without Andrew Omobamidele, who recently joined Adam Idah on the injury list. The defender is unlikely to feature for the club before the mid-season break for the World Cup. 

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie