This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 8 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mane set for Liverpool return in Premier League opener

The Senegal forward only returned to training with the Reds on Monday.

By The42 Team Thursday 8 Aug 2019, 1:43 PM
38 minutes ago 935 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4757315
Sadio Mane, who is line for an early return against Norwich tomorrow night.
Sadio Mane, who is line for an early return against Norwich tomorrow night.
Sadio Mane, who is line for an early return against Norwich tomorrow night.

SADIO MANE IS in contention to start Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Norwich City, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Liverpool get the new season under way on Friday when they host the winners of the Championship at Anfield.

Mane’s participation has been in doubt following his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations over the summer.

Mane played in the final for Senegal on 19 July as his side lost out to Algeria in Cairo, and missed Sunday’s Community Shield clash with Manchester City as he completed his holidays.

The former Southampton forward returned to training on Monday, and Klopp insists that Mane is being considered for a starting berth against the Canaries.

“He only had two weeks off, so you don’t lose anything – that is the good news at least!” he told a press conference.

“He looks fit. Yesterday was the first session with the team. He looks absolutely OK. Yes, he’s an option.”

Mane is not the only Liverpool player to have returned late to training ahead of the new campaign, with fellow forward Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita having also participated at AFCON for the hosts Egypt and Guinea, respectively, while Roberto Firmino and Alisson were both key in Brazil winning Copa America on home soil.

As such, Klopp has been forced to hand opportunities to fringe players during pre-season as well as experimenting with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gini Wijnaldum as wide forwards in the absence of his normal front three.

And the Champions League-winning coach believes that will allow him some flexibility when it comes to selecting his team to face Daniel Farke’s newly-promoted outfit.

“We have a lot of options, a lot of different line-ups. No player gave me a reason to leave him out, so we have hard decisions on a squad.

“It is not about playing the best football in history tomorrow. It is about playing the best football in this moment.

“We have to stay the team that nobody wants to play against because of that intensity.”

Klopp also confirmed that James Milner will be fit for Friday’s match having missed the Community Shield with a minor muscular injury.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie