SADIO MANE WOULD “understand” if the 2019-20 Premer League season was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic, even though Liverpool are just two wins away from claiming the title.

The Reds have been champions-in-waiting for some time, having taken 79 points from 29 games to open up a 25-point lead over Manchester City.

Yet the Premier League, like the vast majority of competitions across the world, has been halted due to restrictions designed to limit the spread of Covid-19.

It remains to be seen when, or even if, the Premier League will return as the hiatus has extended past the beginning of May already.

However, Mane insists there are bigger concerns given over 83,000 people have died after contracting coronavirus worldwide.

Asked if he felt like a champion already, Mane told talkSPORT: “I think not yet. I love my job and I love football, I want to win on the pitch. I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love. But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.

“It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world. Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation.

“But for myself, it’s my dream and I want to win it this year. If that’s not the case, I will accept. It’s part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year.”

Some – such as Manchester United’s Luke Shaw – have suggested the Premier League should be voided if the season cannot resume.

However, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said earlier this week he sees “no way” in which Liverpool could be denied the title.

The Reds have not won a top-flight championship since 1989-90, prior to the inception of the Premier League.

