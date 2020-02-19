Bad news for Ireland - Tuilagi winning battle to be fit for Sunday

MANU TUILAGI IS winning his injury battle. The 28-year-old centre just has to come through another training session unscathed to reclaim his place in England’s team to play Ireland this Sunday.

The Leicester centre missed the Scotland match in round two of the Six Nations championship with a groin injury. Last week, it appeared as if he was losing the race to be back in time. This week he’s winning it.

The significance of this cannot be underestimated given that England are missing the two Vunipola brothers – Billy with a broken arm, Mako for family reasons. In Mako’s absence, Joe Marler is expected to start with Ellis Genge tipped to be held in reserve given his reputation as an impact sub.

Marler, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler will be the probable front row, the Saracens duo – George Kruis and Maro Itoje, the likeliest second row partnership. In the back row, there is speculation that Ben Earl may start along with Tom Curry and Sam Underhill.

Ben Youngs is expected to replace Willi Heinz and partner George Ford with Andy Farrell and Tuilagi doubling up in the centre. The back three – full back George Furbank and wings Elliot Daly and Jonny May have been together for the two previous games of the championship.

Henry Slade is an alternative option at outside centre to Tuilagi – and if he was to get selected, then Tuilagi would move to No12 with Farrell replacing Ford. However, Slade is unlikely to get the nod – firstly because he has not played since December, secondly because Ford is in good form.

England possible

Furbank; May, Tuilagi, Farrell, Daly; Ford, Youngs; Marler, George, Sinckler; Itoje, Kruis; Earl, Underhill, Curry