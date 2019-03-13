England centre Tuilagi turns down Racing move to extend stay at Leicester

ENGLAND CENTRE MANU Tuilagi has committed to Leicester Tigers by signing a new contract, ending speculation he would make a move to the Top 14 with Racing 92.
Tuilagi’s future at club level seemed to be in France, after reports emerged claiming he was in discussions about a lucrative deal to leave Welford Road for Paris.
Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy acknowledged his side were facing a major battle to keep Tuilagi last month, and England head coach Eddie Jones also hinted at a move to Racing being close.
However, the Tigers have been able to convince Tuilagi to remain at the club, the 27-year-old signing a new deal on Wednesday.
“This was a big decision for me to make but I am very happy to be able to stay here, I have a lot of friends here, my family is happy here and the club means a lot to me,” said Tuilagi in a Leicester statement.
Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:
COMMENTS