England centre Tuilagi turns down Racing move to extend stay at Leicester

Tuilagi in action for England during this year's Six Nations.

Tuilagi in action for England during this year's Six Nations.

ENGLAND CENTRE MANU Tuilagi has committed to Leicester Tigers by signing a new contract, ending speculation he would make a move to the Top 14 with Racing 92.

Tuilagi’s future at club level seemed to be in France, after reports emerged claiming he was in discussions about a lucrative deal to leave Welford Road for Paris.

Leicester head coach Geordan Murphy acknowledged his side were facing a major battle to keep Tuilagi last month, and England head coach Eddie Jones also hinted at a move to Racing being close.

However, the Tigers have been able to convince Tuilagi to remain at the club, the 27-year-old signing a new deal on Wednesday.

“This was a big decision for me to make but I am very happy to be able to stay here, I have a lot of friends here, my family is happy here and the club means a lot to me,” said Tuilagi in a Leicester statement.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: