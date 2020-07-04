This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 4 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sale Sharks make move to sign England centre Manu Tuilagi after Leicester exit

Tuilagi was one of five frontline stars to leave Leicester on Tuesday.

By Press Association Saturday 4 Jul 2020, 9:52 PM
21 minutes ago 443 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5141782
Manu Tuilagi (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy
Manu Tuilagi (file pic).
Manu Tuilagi (file pic).
Image: Adam Davy

SALE SHARKS HAVE made contact with Manu Tuilagi over a deal to sign the England centre, according to reports across the water.

The Sharks sit second in the Gallagher Premiership and recruiting Tuilagi – who left Leicester Tigers earlier this week – would provide a considerable boost to their title challenge.

Leicester confirmed British and Irish Lions star Tuilagi as one of five frontline stars leaving the club on Tuesday, following a clutch of contract stand-offs.

Chief executive Andrea Pinchen claimed Tuilagi, Telusa Veainu, Greg Bateman, former Leinster star Noel Reid and Kyle Eastmond had refused to accept 25% pay cuts for one year, with the Tigers battling both the coronavirus fallout and future salary cap reductions.

“The majority of people are going down that path with us, and a handful couldn’t,” said the Tigers’ chief executive on Wednesday.

Tuilagi and the other players leaving Leicester are understood to have the ability to sue the Tigers for constructive dismissal.

This group can effectively walk away as free agents due to breach of contract.

Most top clubs around the world already have their playing budgets in place for the short and medium term, but there will be several options open to Tuilagi given his potent game-breaking qualities.

The 29-year-old will have suitors in Japan and France, but will need to remain on home shores to guarantee he can continue to command selection for England.

The Rugby Football Union is expected to continue with its policy of refusing to consider overseas-based players for international selection.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie