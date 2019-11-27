Kerry great Ó Sé takes further steps into management with Kingdom club outfit

KERRY FOOTBALL GREAT Marc Ó Sé will take further steps into management next season with Kingdom outfit Listry, a year after bringing his own playing career to an end.

“Listry Gaa are delighted to announce their new Manager for Listry Senior footballers Marc Ó Sé in 2020,” the club tweeted this evening. “Best of Luck to Marc and Listry Gaa in Division 2.”

Last November, the renowned Kerry defender lined out for his An Ghaeltacht side for the last time, while he brought the curtain down on his inter-county contribution in 2016.

Ó Sé’s 15-season career with the Kerry seniors began in 2002 and yielded five All-Ireland medals, a Player of the Year honour in 2007 and three All-Star awards.

The 39-year-old had plenty of success with his club too, and was involved as a joint-manager after hanging up his Kerry jersey three years ago.

In that capacity, Ó Sé helped An Ghaeltacht return to the senior club ranks when they lifted the Kerry intermediate crown in 2017, before later adding a Munster title. He has also managed Tralee CBS.

Ó Sé’s new adopted set-up, Listry, is among the clubs 2019 champions and divisional outfit East Kerry draw players from — Spa, Fossa, Firies, Glenflesk and Gneeveguilla are the others.

Dublin and St Vincent’s All-Ireland winner Ger Brennan is another former county star to have landed a club management role over the past few weeks — he takes his first step onto the scene with Wicklow’s Bray Emmetts,

