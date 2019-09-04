Marchant handed first England start despite exclusion from World Cup squad

JOE MARCHANT WILL make his first Test start against Italy in England’s final Rugby World Cup warm-up game in Newcastle on Friday, even though he is not in the squad for the tournament itself.

England named their 31-man squad on 12 August and Harlequins centre Marchant was absent from the final list, but head coach Eddie Jones has selected the 23-year-old alongside Piers Francis in the midfield to face Italy in what the head coach has termed “a mix-and-match selection policy”.

Ruaridh McConnochie, who was the only uncapped player named in the World Cup squad, will make his debut on the wing for a team that will be captained by Owen Farrell and will once again feature Billy Vunipola.

Marchant’s previous two appearances — against Wales last month and Ireland two weeks ago — have both come from the bench.

His inclusion raises doubts about the long-term fitness of Jonathan Joseph, who pulled out of the Ireland game with muscle soreness, and Henry Slade, who has not featured in any of the World Cup warm-up games due to a knee injury.

“We are delighted to be playing against Italy, one of our traditional Six Nations rivals and the game for us is another important step to develop our game fitness and game strategy,” Jones said in quotes published on England’s website.

“We have gone with a mix-and-match selection policy to develop our adaptability and the team’s ability to cope with any situation.”

England (v Italy)

15. Anthony Watson

14. Ruaridh McConnochie

13. Joe Marchant

12. Piers Francis

11. Jonny May

10. Owen Farrell

9. Ben Youngs

1. Joe Marler

2. Jamie George

3. Dan Cole

4. Joe Launchbury

5. Courtney Lawes

6. Tom Curry

7. Mark Wilson

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Ellis Genge

18. Kyle Sinckler

19. Charlie Ewels

20 Matt Kvesic

21. Willi Heinz

22. George Ford

23. Joe Cokanasiga

Murray Kinsella joins Gavan Casey, Ryan Bailey and Sean Farrell with their immediate reaction to Ireland’s 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

