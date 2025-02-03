Aston Villa complete Marco Asensio deal and move on to Chelsea’s Axel Disasi

ASTON VILLA SIGNED Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Asensio on loan and are understood to be pursuing another for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi to bolster their squad as they continue to compete on three fronts.

Unai Emery’s side have a Champions League last-16 tie to look forward to next month but in the meantime are only four points off the top four domestically and host Tottenham in the FA Cup at the weekend.

Having sold back-up striker Jhon Duran and seen Tyrone Mings sustain yet another knee injury reinforcements were required and more deadline-day signings supplement Sunday’s arrival of Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United.

Disasi was also a target for Tottenham, who are close to signing Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel after he performed a U-turn three days after rejecting a move to north London.

The 19-year-old, who was also attracting interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, turned down the opportunity to move to Spurs on Friday after a £50.2million deal was agreed with the Bundesliga leaders.

However, he had a change of heart over the weekend, with reports in Germany claiming the France international wants to consider his longer-term future and so is more open to a temporary move.

His arrival would be a further boost for under-pressure manager Ange Postecoglou, who added a much-needed centre-back in Lens’ Kevin Danso on Sunday.

If international clearance and a work permit arrive in time Tel could be available for Thursday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool at Anfield, in which they hold a 1-0 lead.

Chelsea have also allowed 21-year-old midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka to join Borussia Dortmund on loan with an option to make the move permanent in the summer.

Striker Evan Ferguson has reunited with former Brighton boss Graham Potter after moving on loan to West Ham, who have James Ward-Prowse back in the ranks after his loan at Nottingham Forest was cancelled.

The Seagulls have signed 19-year-old Stefanos Tzimas from Bundesliga 2 side FC Nuremburg for a reported £20million and loaned him back for the remainder of the season.

Manchester City continue to be linked with defender Andrea Cambiaso and their former midfielder Douglas Luiz, who are both at Juventus, and Nico Gonzalez, who was left out of Porto’s squad for their Monday night game at Rio Ave.

Juve signed Newcastle defender Lloyd Kelly on loan with an obligation to buy in a reported £20m deal.

Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is to join Standard Liege on loan, PA understands, while fellow stopper Alex Palmer has joined Ipswich from West Brom on a three-and-a-half-year deal.