Barcelona are looking to wrap up a deal for Marcus Rashford. Isabel Infantes/PA
Barcelona pushing to complete signing of Man United’s Marcus Rashford

The 27-year-old has not played for his boyhood club since being hauled off in a Europa League match away to Viktoria Plzen in December.
4.32pm, 19 Jul 2025

The 27-year-old has not played for his boyhood club since being hauled off in a Europa League match away to Viktoria Plzen on December 12 and ended the season on loan at Aston Villa.

Rashford has trained away from Ruben Amorim’s first-team since pre-season began and appears to be edging closer to a dream switch to Barcelona.

It’s understood talks are progressing on a deal to take the United outcast to the LaLiga outfit, with a season-long loan including an option to buy being worked on.

Rashford is among five players to have informed United they wish to explore a future away from Old Trafford, where he came through the academy and scored 138 goals in 426 first-team appearances.

The England international admitted he was “ready for a new challenge” in December and last month revealed he would like to play alongside Barcelona’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona sporting director Deco in May told Catalan radio station RAC1 that the club “like” Rashford, who does not have a squad number having lost the 10 shirt to Matheus Cunha.

The Brazil international and left-back Diego Leon have arrived at United this summer, with forward Bryan Mbeumo set to join them at Old Trafford.

The Cameroon international is in the process of completing his move after United finally struck a deal with Brentford worth €75 million (£65m) plus up to €7m (£6m) in add-ons.

