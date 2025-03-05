Marcus Smith dropped as England shake up backline for Italy clash

ENGLAND HAVE DROPPED MARCUS Smith and Henry Slade in a dramatic shake-up of the backline for Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Italy at Allianz Stadium.
Smith is demoted to the bench to make way for the recall of Elliot Daly at full-back, while Slade is jettisoned from the 23 altogether, with Fraser Dingwall making his first Test appearance since last year’s Championship.
Jamie George is set to make his 100th England appearance
The reshaped midfield sees Dingwall slot in at inside centre, with Ollie Lawrence remaining in the number 13 jersey.
Despite compiling victories over France and Scotland, head coach Steve Borthwick has made a third change by opting for Jamie George over Luke Cowan-Dickie at hooker.
George marks his return to the front row after two replacement appearances by winning his 100th cap.
