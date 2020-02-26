This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I'm saying goodbye' - Sharapova announces retirement from tennis at 32

The five-time Grand Slam champion revealed the news in an essay with Vanity Fair.

By Press Association Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 2:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,567 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5022753
Maria Sharapova at the Brisbane International earlier this year.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Maria Sharapova at the Brisbane International earlier this year.
Maria Sharapova at the Brisbane International earlier this year.
Image: AAP/PA Images

MARIA SHARAPOVA HAS announced her retirement from tennis.

The five-time grand slam champion and former world number one has struggled with chronic shoulder problems and has slumped to 373 in the rankings.

In an essay on Vanity Fair, Sharapova wrote: “How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known? How do you walk away from the courts you’ve trained on since you were a little girl, the game that you love – one which brought you untold tears and unspeakable joys – a sport where you found a family, along with fans who rallied behind you for more than 28 years?

“I’m new to this, so please forgive me. Tennis – I’m saying goodbye.”

Sharapova will go down as one of the greats of the era – only Serena and Venus Williams have won more slam titles among current players.

But her impact on court was trumped by her profile off it, with the Russian the world’s highest-earning female athlete for much of her career.

She made herself a global star by winning Wimbledon aged 17 in 2004 and added the US Open title in 2006 and the Australian Open in 2008 before twice lifting the trophy at Roland Garros, in 2012 and 2014.

Then in 2016 came the bombshell announcement that she had failed a doping test for the cardiac drug Meldonium, which had been added to the banned list at the start of that year.

Sharapova was banned for two years, reduced to 15 months on appeal. She returned to action in April 2017 but was unable to reach her previous heights, peaking at a high of 21 in the rankings and reaching just one grand slam quarter-final.

She was restricted to eight tournaments last year and struck a pessimistic note about her future prospects after losing in the first round of the Australian Open in January.

- Originally published at 13.26

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

