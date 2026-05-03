Mark Allen misses decisive black for place in world final as Wu seals comeback

CHINA’S WU YIZE came from 16-14 behind to beat Mark Allen 17-6 in a last-frame decider on Saturday to book a World Championship final appearance against former title-winner Shaun Murphy.

Antrim’s Allen had one foot in the final at 16-14 up and on a break of 45 at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre in northern England.

But he missed a red into the middle and Wu then responded with a back-to-the-wall contribution of 67 that cut the deficit to one frame at 15-16.

Following a re-rack in the next frame, a brilliant long pot from Wu paved the way for a break of 52 but he then missed a red with the rest.

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Allen, however, could only manage six in reply before scattering the pack but did not leave an easy pot on for Wu, who then went in off with the cue ball to let his opponent back in.

Both players then missed pots they would expect to make.

Allen, however, potted a brilliant long-range pink and seemed to have the match at his mercy when, in an ideal position, he missd the final black off its spot.

HAVE YOU EVER SEEN THE LIKE? 🤯



Mark Allen had this black for a World Championship final… #WorldChampionship pic.twitter.com/kmiHKPVcEi — WST (@WeAreWST) May 2, 2026

Wu, by far the youngest of the four semi-finalists at the age of 22, then knocked the black in to level at 16-16.

In the decider, he missed a difficult long red and that let Allen in for a break of 47 before the 40-year-old ran out of position after splitting the pack.

Neither man could make the decisive break but when Allen left a tricky red on, Wu cut the ball into the bottom corner and cleaned up to reach his first world final, with the possibility he could succeed Zhao Xintong, the 2025 winner, as a world champion from China.

Defeat left Allen, yet to reach a world final, still one tournament shy of completing snooker’s Triple Crown after winning both the UK Championship and the Masters.

"It was pure pressure to be honest" 🗣



Mark Allen on the missed black that would have booked his place in the World Snooker Championship final #BBCSnooker pic.twitter.com/b2L5wYY4Fn — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) May 2, 2026

– © AFP 2026