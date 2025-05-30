Mark English breaks his own 800m national record in Poland

MARK ENGLISH HAS broken his own Irish 800m record while winning at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet in Poland.

The Donegal star clocked 1:44.34 for victory in Bydgoszcz, securing automatic qualification for the World Athletics Championships in the process.

English finished ahead of Croatia’s Marino Bloudek (1:44.74) and Filip Ostrowski of Poland (1:44.96), who both ran personal bests in a highly-competitive race.

English’s previous national record was 1:44.53, set in Madrid last June.

This evening’s performance follows on from a hugely impressive win in Los Angeles last weekend, where the 32-year-old posted 1:44.75.

The now five-time European medallist has had a superb 2025 to date, with his European Indoor bronze in March seeing him trail only Sonia O’Sullivan in Ireland’s all-time medal tally at major championships.

Elsewhere at the same meet in Bydgoszcz, Cathal Doyle finished third the men’s 1500m.

The Dubliner clocked 3:34.67, earning coveted ranking points to improve his chances for qualification for the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September.

Jodie McCann, meanwhile, was eighth in the women’s 1500m in 4:09.78.