Mark English breaks his own 800m national record in Poland
MARK ENGLISH HAS broken his own Irish 800m record while winning at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet in Poland.
The Donegal star clocked 1:44.34 for victory in Bydgoszcz, securing automatic qualification for the World Athletics Championships in the process.
English finished ahead of Croatia’s Marino Bloudek (1:44.74) and Filip Ostrowski of Poland (1:44.96), who both ran personal bests in a highly-competitive race.
English’s previous national record was 1:44.53, set in Madrid last June.
