Dublin: 7°C Saturday 16 January 2021
Ireland U21 defender the hero for Ipswich Town with first career goal

Mark McGuinness, who’s on loan from Arsenal, headed in a 72nd-minute winner for Paul Lambert’s side.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 5:24 PM
44 minutes ago 1,184 Views 1 Comment
Mark McGuinness of Ipswich Town (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

LEAGUE ONE PROMOTION hopefuls Ipswich Town returned to winning ways this afternoon thanks to the first goal of the young career of Republic of Ireland U21 international Mark McGuinness.

The centre-back, who turned 20 last week, headed home a 72nd-minute cross from compatriot Alan Judge to give Paul Lambert’s side a 1-0 victory over Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion.

The result leaves Ipswich – who rebounded from last weekend’s defeat to Swindon Town – just a point outside the play-off places, with two games in hand on sixth-placed Charlton Athletic. 

Former Ireland senior international Stephen Ward also started for the Tractor Boys, while U21 international Aaron Drinan came off the bench and hit the woodwork with a header just moments before McGuinness broke the deadlock.

McGuinness has now made 13 appearances for the Portman Road outfit since making a season-long loan switch from Arsenal back in September.

Born in London, McGuinness – whose father is from Derry – has been on Arsenal’s books since the age of 10.

He made his U21 international debut in Ireland’s 2-1 win over Luxembourg in November.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

